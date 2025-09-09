Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe share sunkissed glow and smiles in cozy brown-clad selfie

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared a glimpse of a warm moment on Monday. Together since high school, the couple tied the knot in January 2024. Chloe shared a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram story with Jackson. The cozy snapshot showed Chloe in a soft knit sweater in muted tones, her hair styled in loose waves. Jackson kept it casual in a dark sweatshirt and a necklace as both posed with elegant smiles. In the background, a palm tree added a tropical vibe to their outdoor evening.Chloe added three brown heart emojis with the snap.&quot;🤎🤎🤎&quot;Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram via @chloehollidayyJackson Holliday reshared the story on his Instagram story.A week earlier, Chloe had shared a summer vibe snapshot on her social media. She wore a beige ribbed tank top and kept her look minimal with wavy blonde hair falling naturally. She wrote a caption,&quot;Summer forever.&quot;Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter's wife, Lauren, reacted,&quot;Gorgeous!!&quot;Other Baltimore Orioles players' partners also commented, including pitcher Chayce McDermott's wife, Lauren.&quot;😍😍😍&quot;Second baseman Jordan Westberg's wife, Anna, wrote,&quot;A beauty!&quot;Third baseman Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine, reacted,&quot;Pretty!&quot;MLB wives' reactions to Chloe's post. (Via Instagram)The reaction from the Orioles players' partners highlights the strong bond they share.Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe mark six years together in a heartfelt postOn August 26, the Holliday couple shared a romantic beach snapshot marking six years together. The image was a black and white shot of the couple holding each other closely, with smiling faces, face to face, capturing a warm and intimate moment.Chloe wrote a heartfelt caption, View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;You're my Philippians 1:3, 6 years 🫶🏼.&quot;The caption highlights the Bible verse, which is from the New Testament by Apostle Paul in his letter to the Philippians.&quot;I thank my God every time I remember you.&quot;