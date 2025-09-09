  • home icon
Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe share sunkissed glow and smiles in cozy brown-clad selfie

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 09, 2025 07:16 GMT
Jackson Holliday with his wife Chole (via Instagram post).
Jackson Holliday with his wife Chloe (via Instagram post).

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared a glimpse of a warm moment on Monday. Together since high school, the couple tied the knot in January 2024. Chloe shared a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram story with Jackson.

The cozy snapshot showed Chloe in a soft knit sweater in muted tones, her hair styled in loose waves. Jackson kept it casual in a dark sweatshirt and a necklace as both posed with elegant smiles. In the background, a palm tree added a tropical vibe to their outdoor evening.

Chloe added three brown heart emojis with the snap.

"🤎🤎🤎"
Jackson Holliday&#039;s wife, Chloe, shared a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram via @chloehollidayy
Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram via @chloehollidayy

Jackson Holliday reshared the story on his Instagram story.

A week earlier, Chloe had shared a summer vibe snapshot on her social media. She wore a beige ribbed tank top and kept her look minimal with wavy blonde hair falling naturally.

She wrote a caption,

"Summer forever."

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter's wife, Lauren, reacted,

"Gorgeous!!"

Other Baltimore Orioles players' partners also commented, including pitcher Chayce McDermott's wife, Lauren.

"😍😍😍"

Second baseman Jordan Westberg's wife, Anna, wrote,

"A beauty!"
Third baseman Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine, reacted,

"Pretty!"
MLB wives&#039; reactions to Chloe&#039;s post. (Via Instagram)
MLB wives' reactions to Chloe's post. (Via Instagram)

The reaction from the Orioles players' partners highlights the strong bond they share.

Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe mark six years together in a heartfelt post

On August 26, the Holliday couple shared a romantic beach snapshot marking six years together. The image was a black and white shot of the couple holding each other closely, with smiling faces, face to face, capturing a warm and intimate moment.

Chloe wrote a heartfelt caption,

"You're my Philippians 1:3, 6 years 🫶🏼."

The caption highlights the Bible verse, which is from the New Testament by Apostle Paul in his letter to the Philippians."I thank my God every time I remember you."

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

