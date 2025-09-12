“Jakob Ingebrigtsen is obviously very strong and very consistent”- Josh Kerr says focus goes beyond one rival for World Athletics Championships

British runner Josh Kerr has made his feelings known on his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigsten ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo, which starts on September 13th. Kerr has stated that while Ingebrigsten is a very tough opponent, his focus will not be on the Norwegian alone given the other competitors he will face. Other athletes set to compete in the 1500m at the Worlds this year include the likes of Niels Laros and Azeddine Habz.

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigsten share an intense rivalry which began during their junior years. Their rivalry escalated after the Budapest World Championships, where Kerr famously beat Ingebrigsten to win gold in the 1500m event. The two have exchanged words in interviews as well, with Ingebrigsten calling Kerr a "moron" and Kerr responding by saying he has a "pretty high ego".

In an interview with The Herald ahead of the World Championships, Josh Kerr stated that the Norwegian is not his only focus in the 1500m:

"Ingebrigtsen is obviously very strong and very consistent but there’s also a load of other guys who could win on the day. So it's really just about focusing on myself and being ready to go, and if that happens, then normally it's the result I'm looking for. This world championship crown is going to be a difficult one to keep but I'm not somebody who likes to finish second or third."

Kerr and Ingebrigsten last faced off at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where Kerr earned the silver medal while Ingebrigsten suprisingly finished fourth.

Josh Kerr on rivalry with Ingebrigsten: "Blew up into this big thing because of the media"

Kerr and Ingebrigsten at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Josh Kerr previously discussed his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigsten, saying that the rivalry has been largely media-driven. In an interview with the Independent, he said:

“I wouldn’t change anything because I didn’t do anything out of my character. It blew up into this big thing because of you guys, the media, but you have got to promote the sport and that’s great. Some people loved it, some people hated it."

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigsten are set to compete in the 1500m at the World Championships on September 14th, with the Heats set to begin first followed by the semi-finals and finals. Ingebrigsten admitted earlier that he is optimistic about competing despite suffering from an Achilles tendon injury through the season.

