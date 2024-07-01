"That Josh Kerr fall is nasty"- Fans react as British athlete misses out on podium finish by falling moments before finish line at Olympic Trials

Fans shared their reactions as Josh Kerr missed out on a podium position in the 800m at the British Olympic Trials after falling in the final moments of the race. The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Champion had a clash with fellow athlete Elliot Giles which led to both of them falling, with less than 50 meters remaining for the finish line.

Kerr began his campaign at the British Olympic Trials with the goal of qualifying for the Paris Olympics (800m and 1500m) and eventually winning his first Olympic gold medal. The British athlete has been in peak form in the 2024 season, as he defeated arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Prefontaine Classic to win the iconic Bowerman Mile.

However, his dream was shattered after the devastating fall with a little less than 50 meters to the finish line. Fans took to X to express their opinions on the fall that ended Kerr's 800m Olympic dream.

"That Kerr fall is nasty. He did say that he was so fit that he could make mistakes and still win the 1500m so needed the tactical pressure, and got it. Giles took his line with 200 to go and then Kerr tried to slingshot through the inside on the straight. Carnage," wrote a fan.

"Inside pass in an 800 is a dangerous game, but it doesn’t seem like Kerr had much of a choice. Also looks like Giles drifted and then just…collapsed on his own?" another fan chimed in.

"That’s just about as hard a fall as you’ll ever see in our sport, and looked like Kerr landed right one the rail," a fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Josh Kerr cmon dude. Going for the inside pass in an 800m has one outcome and one outcome only,"another fan chimed in.

"Imagine going for an inside pass in the 800 😭,"wrote a fan.

"800m this season has been absolutely unforgiving,"a fan tweeted.

When Josh Kerr opened up about his Olympic dream

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

In January this year, Josh Kerr spoke to Olympic.com and revealed his dream to compete in the Olympics. Moreover, he opened up on competing at the 2024 Olympics which will be held in Paris.

“I’ve wanted to win these Olympic Games since I was 12 years old. I’ve known that for a very long time and I knew it was possible,” he said.

“When Paris was announced, I was like, outside of it being in the UK, having it in Europe is very special, very close to home. So having a city that will create the buzz around it like Paris will, you know the energy of that city," he added.

Josh Kerr will be in action in his signature 1500m at the British Olympic Trials in a quest for the Paris Olympics berth.