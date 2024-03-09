"The biggest issue is giving people like Kerr attention"- Jakob Ingebrigtsen fuels rivalry ahead of the highly anticipated Olympic season

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr's rivalry has been one of the most discussed topics among track and field fans on social media. The two middle-distance stars have showcased their fierce rivalry on the track which has raised fans' anticipation leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ingebrigtsen won the gold medal in 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics, clocking 3:28.32, and in the process, created a new Olympic as well as a European record. He has improved his 1500m performance over the years and is in pursuit of becoming the greatest middle-distance runner in the sport.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury which led him to step down from competing at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. On the other hand, Josh Kerr competed in the race and clinched the gold medal. Previously, Ingebrigtsen said he could have beaten Josh in that race blindfolded which led to a lot of controversy and discussion.

However, when asked to reply to Ingebrigtsen's comments in Glasgow, Josh Kerr preferred to maintain his silence on the matter.

"No comment," he said (via Athletics Weekly).

Replying to Josh Kerr's statement, Ingebrigtsen opened up in an interview with Times UK and said:

"The biggest issue is giving people like Kerr attention. That's what he is seeking. He is missing something in himself that he is searching for in other. I am not that sort of guy to approve those sorts of things."

Jakob Ingebrigtsen's comeback after injury

Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Jakob Ingebrigtsen withdrew from all international events after an Achilles tendon injury surfaced. He missed the European Cross Country Championships which were scheduled for December 2023, as well as the season opener World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Ingebrigtsen recently shared an update on his social media handle about how he is back to training and is in the process of getting back in full shape. In an interview with Norwegian media, the 23-year-old revealed that he had changed his training routine to accommodate the recovery process.

"I suffered a bit with my Achilles tendon, so I’m training differently. I’m now on my way back, but I don’t want to take any risks. I love competition, but sometimes you have to make tactical and boring choices," he said.

Furthermore, the Olympic champion said his major focus would be the upcoming Olympic games in Paris. However, he plans to make a comeback at the European Championships in June.

"For me, it’s the European and Olympic medals that count," he said.