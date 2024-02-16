Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs Josh Kerr: A rivalry to look forward for in the Olympic year

With the Olympics and the 2024 European Championships athletics drawing near, the rivalry between Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr is highly anticipated.

While Kerr recently shattered the world record in the two-mile race at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, Ingebrigsten is recovering from an injury with his gaze fixed on Paris.

Ingebrigtsen put in an exceptional performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by securing the gold medal in the 1500m after clocking an impressive time of 3:28.32 to set a European record. Kerr had to settle for third position after registering 3:29.05.

Two years later, at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, in what was one of the most anticipated races, Kerr beat Ingebrigtsen to clinch the gold medal in the same event with a time of 3:29.38. Ingebrigtsen finished behind the Scottish athlete by a narrow margin, clocking 3:29.65.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen reacts to Josh Kerr's indoor two-mile world record race

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway and Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain compete in the Men's 1500m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen recently reacted to Josh Kerr's two-mile world record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Series.

Kerr recorded an impressive time of 8:00.67 at the Millrose Games. Ingebrigtsen, who is presently absent from competition and focusing on recovery, holds the outdoor world record in the two-mile event with a time of 7:54.10, which he registered during the Paris Diamond League in June 2023.

During an interview with Norway's TV2, he showed confidence in defeating Kerr no matter what. He

"It is very positive for me that my competitors are getting better. Then I don’t have to run alone," Jakob said. "It is not certain that he runs any better now than last year at the same time; he did not run two miles then. I would have beaten him in that race, blindfolded… But it’s good that people run better than they have done before."

"It’s the European and Olympic medals that count" - Jakob Ingebrigtsen sets his goals ahead of the injury

Jakob Ingebrigtsen aims for Olympic medals.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist stepped down from competing at the World Indoor Championships, citing an Achilles tendon injury.

The Norwegian athlete also missed out on competing at the European Cross-Country in December and intends to skip the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, scheduled in March.

During an interview with Norwegian media, he disclosed his decision to withdraw from multiple competitions in order to prepare for major events, including the Olympics and the upcoming European Championships.

"I suffered a bit with my Achilles tendon, so I’m training differently. I’m now on my way back, but I don’t want to take any risks. I love competition, but sometimes you have to make tactical and boring choices," he said. "For me, it’s the European and Olympic medals that count."