"This is going to be an amazing year for track and field"- Noah Lyles hopeful about the season after Millrose Games world records

Noah Lyles recently anticipated an incredible year for track and field following the Millrose Games 2024.

He showed optimism after Devynne Charlton and Josh Kerr shattered the world records at the sixth halt of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series: the Millrose Games held at the Armory in New York City, United States, on Sunday, February 11.

The Bahamian hurdler, Charlton, shattered the 16-year-old record in the women's 60m hurdle event by shaving off 0.01 seconds from the previous world record held by former Swedish athlete Susanna Kallur. Charlton clocked an impressive time of 6.67 seconds, leaving behind Danielle Williams and Tia Jones who recorded 7.79 seconds.

Moreover, the Olympic medalist and world champion from Great Britain, Josh Kerr, shattered his fellow countryman's world record in the men's two-mile event. He recorded a spectacular time of 8:00.67, smashing retired runner Mo Farah's record of 8:03.40 set at the 2015 Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix.

Amazed after witnessing two world records broken on the same day, Lyles took to X to share his elation and wrote:

"This is going to be an amazing year for track and field."

Expand Tweet

Lyles also shared a video of Charlton's post-race interview and wrote:

"Devynne Charlton Breaks World Record with 7.67 to win 60mH at the Millro..."

Expand Tweet

"I need all my muscles to be just on 100" Noah Lyles on becoming the world champion

Noah Lyles after winning the Men's 100m during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles clinched a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after clocking an impressive time of 9.83 seconds, to create a world lead.

In a recent interview, the world champion talked about his training and running technique that led him to achieve this incredible feat.

"Pass that 10m mark I need to be going at it like I need all my muscles to be just on 100 and giving me all the effort it can," he said.

Lyles further revealed the three strenuous training sessions with his trainer before the Championships that contributed to his success.

"Another big moment that I had was working with Ralph. You know we had him coming down I think three times in 2023 and I'm telling you two of those sessions were garbage, just horrible, frustrating, some of the worst numbers I've put together since I first started running," he stated.

"I kept going and pushing through that moment and what I was, the data that I was receiving I was able to get one of my best sessions with him the next time and the last time he showed up which was right before the worlds," Lyles added.

Expand Tweet