Joey Logano eyes "sweet redemption" at Richmond following Austin Dillon's controversial 2024 triumph at the track

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was recently featured in an interview with the governing body ahead of the Cook Out 400 this weekend. During the interaction, Logano shared his take on Austin Dillon's controversial win at Richmond Raceway last year.

Ad

In the 2024 season, Dillon was desperate for a win to earn his playoff eligibility. During the closing laps of the Cook Out 400, Logano jumped and took the lead from the #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver; that would have shattered Dillon's chances of snapping his two-year winless streak along with his spot in the playoffs.

Reflecting on the stakes, Austin Dillon drove far deeper on turn three on the final lap and made contact with Joey Logano's rear bumper. This sent the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver spinning into the wall, but he had yet to pass Denny Hamlin to secure the win. He then sent the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver into the outside walls and claimed the win.

Ad

Trending

The Team Penske driver reviewed last year's final lap of the race, and, recalling the Richard Childress Racing driver's controversial win, Logano stated:

“I did. It made me mad again."

“The result didn’t change, unfortunately. But yeah, obviously, I have to rewatch things to prepare and things like that. But yeah, it’s a year ago, so you’ve got to move forward here at some point. So, just got to go get sweet redemption, right? Go out there and win the race that we had won,” he added. (via NASCAR)

Ad

However, three days later, after an extensive review, the governing body stripped Dillon of his playoff eligibility for intentionally wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin. Logano wrapped the 408-lap race in P19 behind Chris Buescher; meanwhile, Hamlin came in P2, earning 52 points.

“He races like a jacka**”: When Joey Logano addressed Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain for aggressive driving at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Joey Logano and Ross Chastain also had their fair share of battles on the race tracks. Even this year, during the Martinsville Speedway race, Chastain and the defending champion had a heated moment on the track.

Ad

Reflecting on the Trackhouse Racing driver's driving, the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver told the media (via Dustin Long on X):

“Ross (Chastain) just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame (Chase) Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him.” [0:28]

“He just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price,” he added.

Ad

Despite having a moment with Ross Chastain, Team Penske driver Joey Logano wrapped up the Martinsville race among the top ten drivers on the grid, securing a P8 finish. On the other hand, the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver secured a sixth-place finish.

The Middletown, Connecticut, native ranks 13th on the Cup Series points table with 583 points. Additionally, he has secured one win, six top-ten finishes, two top-five finishes, and one pole position in 24 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More