"Just let my boy go to Golden State": NBA fans react as Bulls make $80,000,000 offer to Josh Giddey amid RFA standoff 

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly interested in extending their partnership with Josh Giddey, offering the restricted free agent a four-year, $80 million contract extension. While Giddey has yet to accept, the proposal has resulted in criticism from fans.Many fans believe that Giddey isn’t worth $20 million per year. On social media, a significant number of users have suggested the Bulls should let Giddey walk, with the Golden State Warriors rumored to have interest in acquiring him.“Just let my boy go to Golden State. It makes no sense to take that contract and play for the Bulls,” @LordoftheSquad wrote.Kay Akerele @LordoftheSquadLINKJust let my boy go to Golden State. It makes no sense to take that contract and play for the Bulls.Other users also chimed in, reacting to the news of Giddey being offered such a lucrative deal.Truth Seeker @time_heal_allLINK@Fullcourtpass @JakeLFischer For someone who can’t shoot and barely play def. This is a great contractEverythingBKNets(Jon) @Os91413JonLINKIf Giddey don't take that he's a fool 🧐. He ain't worth no $30 million especially when OKC traded him to win a championship 😂 🧐.....New Dawn @imageofanewdawnLINKHe trying to get 30 million per but that’s not going to happen in this market.J 🔱 @Jsixx__LINKGood. Don’t offer him a penny moresmartsports @smartsports39LINKTake the fucking moneyAccording to insider Jake Fischer, Giddey’s camp is far from satisfied with Chicago’s proposal. Instead, they view the Aussie guard as a $30 million-per-year player.“League sources say that the Bulls made an offer of $80 million over four years to restricted free agent Josh Giddey when the offseason commenced on June 30. Giddey, of course, is seeking an annual salary in the $30 million range. Chicago has been anchored in the $20 million range in annual value ever since its original offer.”If Giddey were to secure $30 million annually, he would surpass Nikola Vucevic as the highest-paid player on the Bulls roster by a margin of $10 million per year. Howevee, given his 2024–2025 season averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, expecting such a contract seems overly ambitious.Warriors express interest in acquiring Josh GiddeyThe Golden State Warriors are reportedly in a situation similar to the Chicago Bulls’ stance with Josh Giddey. Jonathan Kuminga has been offered a two-year, $45 million extension, but he’s reportedly expecting around $30 million per year.According to insiders, Golden State is now exploring the possibility of moving on from Kuminga through a sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls, to acquire Josh Giddey in return.“Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations could go in some kind of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade,” the insider said on a Bleacher Report livestream.The Warriors have had their eye on Giddey before, having considered him in the 2021 NBA Draft.&quot;Giddey went No. 6 to OKC, and the Warriors happily took Kuminga. But there’s very much a world where the Warriors would have taken Giddey at seven if Kuminga was off the board.”If the trade is completed, Giddey would likely start alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt, while Buddy Hield would take on a leader role for the second unit.