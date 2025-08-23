Kaulig Racing President explains the RAM-Chevrolet balance in NASCAR

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice has shared the partnership dynamics that Kaulig Racing will have moving forward, considering that they have two different OEMs in different series. Ram is making a huge return to NASCAR with Kaulig Racing in the Trucks Series, where it will field five trucks.Ram Trucks is returning to NASCAR with full-season participation in the Craftsman Truck Series next year, the first time in the series since 2012. The comeback was made public in June at Michigan.The alliance between Ram and Kaulig has now been announced. The team will race five Ram 1500 trucks, starting with the opening race at Daytona in February 2026.Although Kaulig Racing competes with Chevrolet cars in the Cup and Xfinity Series, the new partnership with Ram Trucks is devoted exclusively to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He noted Ram and Chevrolet are independent operations with Kaulig Racing running different teams and using independent social media presences in the Truck Series. He said in a press conference, as shared by Matt Weaver on X:&quot;Penske does it, a lot of people do it to where you have different OEMs in different series. Yes, this is a NASCAR series, but NASCAR also owns IMSA. It's not their only racing series and if we're sitting here talking ... We're talking Ram, and we have never been in the Truck Series, we don't have anything going on in the Truck Series. So to be able to go and run into Truck Series, it's a total separate business.&quot;&quot;You'll see in all of our if you want to follow us on social media now, we have our own truck series social media. So it is just a total separate deal. We are very fortunate for what we've had over 10 years with Chevrolet and you know it's it is something totally separate.&quot;The move by Ram, a brand under Stellantis, symbolizes a strategic return to NASCAR's national stage after a 13-year hiatus. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis emphasized the brand's intention to disrupt the series with a bold presence, supporting a new marketing approach aligned with Kaulig Racing's innovative and youthful spirit.Kaulig Racing president teased NASCAR team's partnership with RAM in furtherance of Matt Kaulig's desire to winChris Rice has openly expressed the team's ambition to pursue victories by expanding into the NASCAR Truck Series, hinting at a potential partnership with Ram Trucks.Team owner Matt Kaulig has a strong desire to return to winning ways, and Rice emphasized that if partnering with Ram and entering the Truck Series can help achieve that goal, they are fully committed to making it happen.While speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about the team owner, Matt Kaulig's ambition, Rice said:&quot;He just told me Sunday flying home. He is ready to win again, and when he says that he means it.....So he wants to win. So we have to figure out how to win. No matter what that is...And if that means getting into a bunch of different series, that's what that means.&quot;This move aligns with Kaulig Racing’s broader vision of competing and succeeding across multiple NASCAR series, reflecting a win-driven mindset at the heart of the organization.