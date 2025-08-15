"When he says that he means it": Kaulig Racing president teases NASCAR team's partnership with RAM in furtherance of Matt Kaulig's desire to win

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice has categorically stated that the team is willing to enter the Truck Series if it means they could 'win again'. He revealed team owner Matt Kaulig's renewed drive to reach victory lane and hinted at a potential partnership with RAM.Since RAM's return to the Truck Series was announced, rumours began swirling about multiple teams grabbing the opportunity to switch OEMs. Niece Motorsports was one of them, but they reaffirmed their commitment to Chevrolet.Kaulig Racing seems to head the other way, as they'll likely ditch Chevrolet if Rice's words are anything to go by. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio, the team president commented on a possible partnership with RAM.&quot;I think it's still up in the air. I think it's a couple teams that's in the mix. But I can promise you one thing. If we get it. I will guarantee you. I'll be able to tell you guys and we'll be smiling about it,&quot; he said.He then opened up about Matt Kaulig's vision for the team's future, saying:&quot;He just told me Sunday flying home. He is ready to win again, and when he says that he means it.....So he wants to win. So we have to figure out how to win. No matter what that is...And if that means getting into a bunch of different series, that's what that means.&quot;Kaulig Racing currently fields AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon in the Cup Series, alongside a part-time third entry with Will Brown. They also compete in the Xfinity Series with two full-time rookies, Daniel Dye and Christian Eckles. Their veteran driver, Josh Williams, was recently ousted from the team following poor results.Kaulig Racing president reaffirms commitment to Xfinity SeriesKaulig Racing's Chris Rice recently addressed speculation about the team's waning commitment in the Xfinity Series. He dismissed claims of their two-car outfit closing shop by the year's end. The chatter stemmed from Josh Williams' recent departure from the team and the closure of their third entry.Rice addressed the rumours in an interview with SiriusXM. NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley shared the excerpt on his X handle.“I’ve seen something where everybody said the Xfinity program is shutting down. It’s not shutting down. That’s our cornerstone,” Rice said.&quot;Will we have three cars? Man, I don’t know, it just depends on funding,&quot; he added. Josh Williams, for his part, also spoke to SiriusXM and admitted that it's 'superhard' to find a ride in NASCAR. Despite his sudden departure, the 32-year-old remained optimistic about returning to the grid. Kaulig Racing continues to field Williams' No.11 Chevy part-time. Carson Hocevar took over the seat at Iowa Speedway and finished sixth, matching the highest result secured in the #11 car this season.