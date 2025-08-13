Kevin Harvick gives his take on Kyle Larson’s Talladega Nights verdict

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson recently joined Julian Edelman's Games with Names podcast on YouTube and shared his take on the 2006 NASCAR movie Talladega Nights. Following this, on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Harvick opened up about his feelings regarding Larson's comments on the movie.

Talladega Nights was an action-packed movie (2006) with a hint of humor and left a lasting impression on fans. However, Larson is convinced that the movie turned NASCAR into a "joke." He is a fan of Talladega Nights, but he believes the movie did not aid the sport in any way.

Kyle Larson further explained his thoughts on the same on the Games with Names podcast (via On3.com):

“I liked the movie. Think it did not do anything good for our sport. I think it turned our sport into a joke, unfortunately. That’s gotta be one of the most popular racing movies. … But the rest of the world, I feel like that’s what they think of our sport now.”

Reflecting on the same, Kevin Harvick shared his take on the Hendrick Motorsports driver's verdict on Talladega Nights and said (via YouTube, 44:39):

“I thought it was hilarious. I liked it. I mean Talladega Nights 2, I know where we could re-enact the scene.”

Harvick further mentioned that he's moving into the house the protagonist lived in during the movie on Lake Norman in North Carolina. However, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver did not look thrilled as it became a time- and money-consuming project.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson got candid about the American Thunder movie and gave his verdict on the same

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson shared his verdict on the American Thunder movie earlier in July. The film focuses on Hendrick Motorsports' journey from stock car racing to the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

A few years earlier, in 2023, HMS debuted in the world's oldest endurance race while working with Chevrolet, Goodyear, IMSA, and NASCAR. The alliance worked together for over two years on the Camaro ZL1 to enter the innovative class. The car became a huge success on the race day and was fast, putting up a better time than some of the GT-class cars on the track.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson drove the car alongside 2010 Le Mans champion Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button. Reflecting on the same, Kyle Larson appreciated his team's effort and said (via X):

"American Thunder on ⁦@PrimeVideo⁩ is a must watch. Proud to be part of ⁦@TeamHendrick⁩, the team that pulled off the impossible."

Hendrick Motorsports wrapped up the race in 39th place among the 62 entrants, outperforming some from the GTE Am class. The movie also includes how team members, including Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and others, helped to race a stock car racing series car in the world's oldest endurance race.

