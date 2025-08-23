"Makes me very angry": Conor Daly shares raw emotions after losing to Josef Newgarden at IndyCar Milwaukee qualifying

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly cut an extremely frustrated figure after losing out to Team Penske's Josef Newgarden at the Milwaukee IndyCar qualifying. Daly (P8) will start the 250-lap oval race from Row 4 alongside Newgarden (P7).Daly, during his two-lap qualifying run, looked quite solid but had a mis-shift out of Turn 4 that cost him a bit of speed. His overall two-lap average speed was 160.181 mph in comparison to Newgarden's 160.330 mph in his #2 Team Penske challenger.Following the end of his on-track outing, the Juncos Hollinger Racing (Daly) driver took the time to dwell on it and added the following:&quot;Josef's pretty good on these things, and it makes me very angry that he got me once again like Iowa. Yeah, man, I feel really good, love this place, and we'll see where we end up.&quot; (1:19 onwards).The 2025 IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, is slated to start the 250-lap race from pole position alongside AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas. Palou, in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car, was able to pull off a two-lap average speed of 162.971 mph in comparison to Malukas' 162.256.On Row 2 will be Pato O'Ward (P3) and Josef Newgarden's Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin (P4). When it comes to Row three, it will see the cars of two-time IndyCar champion Will Power (P5) and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood.As indicated above, Josef Newgarden and Conor Daly will start from Row 4, just behind Power and Kirkwood.Conor Daly had a huge crash in IndyCar's Portland raceWhile Conor Daly was a bit disappointed after losing out to Josef Newgarden in the Milwaukee qualifying dash, he had a horrific crash in Round 15 of the 2025 IndyCar season in Portland.On lap 15 of the Grand Prix, Daly was trying to overtake Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen from the outside of Turn 10, and in the process of doing so, he just got clipped by the latter's car and went into the barriers at high speeds.In line with this, Daly let out his frustrations via an interview with FOX and added the following:&quot;Yeah, I mean, honestly, I saw him drive Colton almost into the wall on the back straight, and that's how I got Colton and got his position. He was quite slow and, so I tried to pass him into 7 and then again, drove himself off the track to make sure I drove off the track.&quot;&quot;So again, I'm not really sure what was the point of that. It kind of seems stupid in my opinion. And then, he was really slow down the straight and I just went past him and he just never stopped.&quot;After the first 15 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar standings, Conor Daly is currently in P19 in the drivers' standings.