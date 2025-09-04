MLB suspends Giants’ Matt Chapman, fines Rafael Devers and two others over bench-clearing incident vs. Rockies

Following a controversial bench-clearing brawl on Tuesday, San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman has been suspended for a game. Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland have been fined for their involvement in the incident.
Kyle Freeland took exception to Giants star Rafael Devers admiring his two-run home run in the first inning of Tuesday's game. Freeland was seen shouting at Devers from the mound in protest as Matt Chapman and Willy Adames charged towards the Rockies starter.
Chapman pushed Freeland before Adames confronted the pitcher, which led to a benches-clearing brawl. The Giants third baseman was the only player to receive a suspension as he was deemed to be the instigator. However, Giants manager Bob Melvin disagreed with the assessment as Chapman is appealing the suspension.
“We didn’t feel like we started it,” Bob Melvin said. “It is what it is. We’ll deal with it going forward. We’ll see what happens in the appeal.”
The five-time Gold Glove winner's suspension will not come into effect until the appeal process is resolved, making him eligible to play for the Giants.
Matt Chapman dishes out punishment to Rockies in historic Giants win
An early ejection on Tuesday and the announcement of the suspension on Wednesday seemingly lit a fire in Matt Champman's belly. The third baseman took it out on the Rockies pitching staff in the series finale on Wednesday, smashing two home runs in a 10-8 win for the Giants.
Chapman's first home run of the night meant the Giants had hit a home run for a 17th consecutive game, a new franchise record. His second, a three-run blast in the sixth inning, restored the Giants' lead and San Francisco held on for a 10th win in 11 games and a series sweep against the Rockies.