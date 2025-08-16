Racer Lindsay Brewer dons pink bikini during Laguna Beach outing: “My kinda day”

Former Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer took to Instagram and shared highlights from her Laguna Beach outing. The 28-year-old flaunted a pink bikini in the post uploaded on August 14, 2025, as she posted multiple images in the outfit.Lindsay Brewer moved from Los Angeles to Orange County, California, in December 2024. With a couple of weeks between her racing schedule, the 28-year-old decided to take to Laguna Beach, which is about a 20-minute drive from Orange County (OC).Brewer drove to Laguna Beach with her friend Natasha Fisker in her Audi R8 convertible and uploaded a video of the same in her post. The motorsport driver shared a carousel of eight images and shared highlights from her beach day.The first three images uploaded by Lindsay Brewer were of her in a baby pink two-piece bikini. As the 28-year-old flaunted her bikini, she posed on the beach next to The Montage. The ocean and the Cave, a scenic spot on Laguna Beach, were captured in the background.The American accessorized her outfit with a silver bracelet and necklace. The next image was of Lindsay basking in the sun as she sat on a beach blanket. The next few images were of the 28-year-old with her friend Natasha Fisker on the beach, and a video of them in the Audi R8. In these images, Lindsay Brewer flaunted a white crop top with denim shorts and completed the look with white sandals.The last image uploaded by the motorsport sensation was of her posing in front of her car. The caption of the post read,“My kinda day🌊🎀” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsay Brewer joined Juncos Hollinger Racing ahead of the 2024 Indy NXT season but left midway through as she failed to complete obligations in her contract. She currently races in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship for RAFA Racing with Jem Hepworth as her teammate.Brewer uploaded a post on her Instagram on August 8 as she shared images from Laguna Beach in a black and white outfit. One of the images included her teammate Jem Hepworth at the beach.Lindsay Brewer takes her first win of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship Lindsay Brewer and Jem Hepworth made an all-female lineup for the No.2 RAFA Racing entry. The duo got off to a strong start to the season with multiple podium finishes. The two finished the first race at Road America in P2 and then went on to win Race 2. It was the duo’s first win of the season. Speaking about the same, Brewer said,“Jem did an incredible job at the end. We gained a lot of positions at the start to bring it to P3 and Jem took it home. This is my favorite track, and it’s such an incredible place to have my first win here.” (via Lamborghini)Brewer, along with her Motorsports career, is also a model and an influencer, with over 2.8 million followers on Instagram.