"Reminds me of Tiger Woods": HMS legend believes Shane van Gisbergen is making NASCAR road course racing ‘more predictable’

Shane van Gisbergen's dominance on road courses in 2025 is quickly reshaping expectations in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 36-year-old New Zealander scored his fourth road course win of the season and tied Denny Hamlin for most victories this year with a commanding 11.116-second margin over Christopher Bell at Watkins Glen.

It marked SVG's fourth win in five road course starts this season, with the only exception coming at COTA, where Bell took the checkered flag. On the latest episode of NASCAR Inside the Race, former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte joined Alex Weaver to discuss how the balance of power has shifted.

Weaver noted that road courses used to be 'wild card' races with multiple contenders but are now increasingly predictable, pointing to SVG's near-total sweep in Cup, Connor Zilisch's similar run in Xfinity, and Cory Heim's perfect record in Trucks. Letarte agreed, saying:

"I think it's been streaky in history. So, you go all the way back, (Jeff) Gordon won six in a row, then (Tony) Stewart won and then Chase Elliott won four. So, I think it's kind of been streaky. Now, I think some of that is both talent and equipment. So, I do think it's a little more predictable, but I love the storyline. Reminds me of like Tiger Woods in his heyday. One of the reasons I tuned in was to see if somebody could beat him." (0:35 onwards)

Tiger Woods' prime between 1999 and 2008 saw him win 13 of his 15 career majors and hold all four major titles at once. Similarly, Shane van Gisbergen has been almost untouchable on road courses, winning this season in Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and now Watkins Glen.

SVG's only other Cup top-ten this year came at COTA, giving him five total top tens all on road courses. With the Charlotte Roval as the only road course left on the calendar, every other race from here is on ovals.

Shane van Gisbergen's weekend sweep attempt and a Sunday masterclass

Shane van Gisbergen (88) celebrates his win at Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: Imagn

Shane van Gisbergen's weekend at Watkins Glen began with a shot at double duty. Driving the No. 9 for JR Motorsports in Saturday's Xfinity race, he started on the front row alongside teammate Connor Zilisch. SVG led 11 laps and was in contention until 18 laps to go, when contact from Zilisch sent him into the barriers in a crash-filled Mission 200.

In Sunday's Cup race, Ryan Blaney narrowly beat SVG for pole position, clocking 71.960 seconds to SVG's 71.993. Despite starting second, Van Gisbergen's race strategy was built for the long game. He pitted before both stage breaks to sacrifice stage points for track position on restarts. The plan worked perfectly as he eventually led a race-high 38 of the 90 laps, including the final 17 on his way to victory.

"What an awesome race. Coming back through I'd a lot of fun. The car was just amazing again. Another win. Awesome. It's the stuff you dream about, right? I'm just a very lucky guy to get to drive for an amazing bunch of people and just execute. The day just went flawlessly and I really enjoyed it," Van Gisbergen told NASCAR.com after the win.

This was Shane van Gisbergen's second massive winning margin of 2025, joining his 16-second blowout in Mexico City earlier this year.

With Richmond up next before the regular season finale at Daytona, SVG heads toward the playoffs as NASCAR's undisputed road course king and one of the sport's most compelling storylines.

