Sad news as NASCAR loses true legend H.A. Humpy Wheeler, longtime president of Charlotte Motor Speedway

The NASCAR world is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures, H.A. Humpy Wheeler, the longtime former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway.Wheeler passed away yesterday at the age of 86, the Charlotte Motor Speedway announced on Thursday (August 21). He lost his life surrounded by his family.Wheeler, a native of Belmont, North Carolina, who established himself as a legendary NASCAR promoter, has left his legacy behind that will forever be etched in the history of the sport. Speedway shared the sad news on X and released a statement, paying tribute to the NASCAR legend.The post reads:“Remembering H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler. ”Born on 23 October, 1938, Humpy Wheeler, known for his unmatched showmanship and marketing genius, was more than a promoter. His vision helped to transform NASCAR from a regional sport into a national spectacle. He served as president of Charlotte Motor Speedway from 1975 until his retirement in 2008.Under Wheeler’s tenure, the 1.5-mile-long track became not only a premier racing venue but also an entertainment destination, blending high-speed competition with unforgettable fan experiences.Wheeler, nicknamed as the “P.T. Barnum of Motorsports,” played a crucial role in popularizing the pre-race shows, fan engagement activities, and groundbreaking promotional events that drew millions to the sport.NASCAR chairman releases statement on Humpy Wheeler’s deathThe NASCAR family was in shock and disbelief as it mourned the death of former Charlotte Motor Speedway president Humpy Wheeler. As per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass’s tweet, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France paid a tribute about the passing of the legendary NASCAR promoter.The statement reads:“Humpy Wheeler was a visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport. During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas and tireless passion. His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex and recently earned him the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s prestigious Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.“On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Wheeler family and all who were touched by his remarkable life and legacy,” France concluded.Humpy Wheeler recently received NASCAR’s prestigious Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to the sport, ensuring his legacy stays beside the legends of the sport when the Hall of Fame class of 2026 is inducted in January.