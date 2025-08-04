"She demands so much gravity" - Stephanie White weighs in on Caitlin Clark’s looming comeback from injury impacting Fever’s winning streak

Stephanie White shared her thoughts on how Caitlin Clark will impact the streaking Indiana Fever when she returns from injury.Despite Clark missing the last seven games due to a right groin injury, Indiana has put together a five-game winning streak. The Fever have also won eight in their previous 10 games.In Monday's &quot;NBA Today,&quot; White was asked how Clark would elevate Indiana's playoff push when she returns to action.&quot;Well, she demands so much gravity on the defensive end of the floor,&quot; White said (Timestamp: 1:00). &quot;She's constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads and makes the right plays for our group. So, she's gonna continue to allow us to stretch the floor.&quot;I think everybody else is going get more higher percentage looks because of what she demands on the defensive end of the floor. And she brings her own defensive versatility because of her length, because of her size. So, we'll certainly look different. I think we'll be that much more dangerous on offense, in particular.&quot;The Fever are No. 5 in the WNBA with a 17-12 record. They are just one and a half games behind the New York Liberty (18-10) for No. 2.There is still no timetable for Clark's return, according to Stephanie White. The reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to miss her eighth straight game on Tuesday against the LA Sparks.Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds in 13 games. Tuesday's game will be her 17th missed game this season.Stephanie White expresses gratitude to IndianaIn the same ESPN interview, Stephanie White reflected on her journey with the Indiana Fever franchise, from being part of its inaugural roster to currently coaching superstar Caitlin Clark. White played four of her five-year WNBA career with the Fever. She was part of Indiana's debut in 2000.In Monday's &quot;NBA Today,&quot; White was asked about what Indiana basketball means to her.&quot;This franchise is just a part of my DNA,&quot; White said on Monday. &quot;Growing up in Indiana, playing most of my career in the state of Indiana, being a part of the first Indiana Fever team, being part of the first championship Fever team. And then being able to coach in this organization. It's been huge for me.&quot;I take a lot of pride in basketball in the state of Indiana. I take a lot of pride in this franchise and being a part of this franchise.&quot;White spent her collegiate career with the Purdue Boilermakers, which is located in Lafayette, Indiana. White returned to the Fever in 2011 as an assistant coach. Indiana won its first and only championship in 2012. When Linn Dunn retired in 2014, White was promoted as head coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.Stephanie White is currently in her second stint as Fever coach after parting ways with the Connecticut Sun at the end of last season.