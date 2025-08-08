  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • "Showed why she is the queen" - Justin Gatlin praises Masai Russell for her impressive run at USATF Championships

"Showed why she is the queen" - Justin Gatlin praises Masai Russell for her impressive run at USATF Championships

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:59 GMT
Justin Gatlin and Masai Russell
Justin Gatlin and Masai Russell; All sources - Getty

Justin Gatlin lauded Masai Russell for her dominant performance at the 2025 US National Championships, where she topped the women's 100m hurdles to secure a spot in the World Championships roster for September 2025. Gatlin also heaped praise on the hurdler for her resilience on the track, battling an ankle injury.

Ad

Justin Gatlin became the most decorated 100m athlete of all time with his eight global medals under his belt. His 100m podium win at the 2016 Rio Olympics made him the oldest track and field athlete at 34 to medal in a non-relay category at the Games. He retired on his 40th birthday in 2022, two years after his last podium finish at the Worlds.

Continuing his involvement in sports, Gatlin began hosting the 'Ready Set Go' podcast with track coach, Rodney Green, in 2023, sharing their views on events and athletes, and everything related. At the 2025 US Championships, 100m hurdler Masai Russell clinched a dominant win in her signature event, dealing with an ankle injury, and garnered massive praise from Justin Gatlin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The latter called him the 'queen' of the event and promised never to deny her, despite her health setbacks.

"In the champion form that she has, and the mindset she has, she went out there and handled business. She showed why she is the queen of the 100m hurdles right now. She did her thing, and she did it in a grand fashion. So hats off to her, we'll never deny you ever again even through injury."
Ad
Ad

Green also joined forces to commend Russell for storming to victory, leaving Grace Stark in second and Alaysha Johnson in third.

Justin Gatlin shared how the Grand Slam Track league made the Diamond League increase its prize pool in just a year

Justin Gatlin at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Three - Source: Getty
Justin Gatlin at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Michael Johnson, another track legend with four Olympic and eight World titles on his wall of fame, introduced the Grand Slam Track league with a total prize pool of approximately $12.6 million. Though after three meets, the league faced backlash due to financial concerns, and failed to pay several athletes, it left an impact on the track and field world.

Ad

In his podcast episode, Justin Gatlin noted how the Diamond League dramatically increased the prize pool in just a year, seemingly in response to GST's offers.

"I think that we don't want to overlook the fact of what Grand Slam has brought to the table also is you move the needle in the sport, like the money had to go up in the world athletics in those world challenges. "
Ad

He added:

"It had to go, and the Diamond League, they they came out they literally found money in less than a year. They was like, 'Oh, oh, we didn't know we had this in our back pocket. Oh, here you go, guys'. We moved the need a little bit, because they did see that Grand Slam and what Grand Slam brought to the table was truly a threat."

Justin Gatlin also boasts two 60m titles from the World Indoor Championships and three podiums from the World Relays.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications