“Sounds like 23XI will shut down after Phoenix”: Fans react as NASCAR opposes injunction requested by Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, seemed to be in deep trouble as NASCAR had opposed the preliminary injunction filed by the 23XI and the Front Row Motorsports team. The teams have been in a legal battle with NASCAR for a long time now, with the core issue of the dispute being the sports charter system, which was introduced in 2016.
The sporting body has opposed the request of Michael Jordan's team on several fronts and has also indicated its desire to sell the charters of both teams as soon as possible. The body went on to say that the co-owner of the 23XI team, Michael Jordan, wants to use the litigation to grant him a permanent charter that no other team has in the sport, as reported by NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck.
With this news of the teams losing their charters, fans have been quick to react to the situation, with many having different opinions.
Here are some fan reactions to the news:
"I mean I may be reading this wrong, but it really feels like 23XI and Front Row really doesn’t have much ground to stand on here?" one fan wrote.
"The more and more this goes on the more it looks bad for both sides." another fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions to the news:
"Phelps is such a scumbag. I am also not a fan of the Charter system," one fan wrote.
"NASCAR is really double dosing on this. This will not be good for nascar. They will be forced to sell tracks or the sanctioning body itself," another fan wrote.
NASCAR fights to sell Michael Jordan's racing cars
Michael Jordan's racing team, 23XI Racing, is fighting against NASCAR in a lawsuit alleging antitrust violations. The team secured the preliminary injunction earlier this year, which granted them the charter status enabling them to run this season, despite not signing the charter agreement.
The sporting body has also been fighting back, claiming that they should be allowed to sell the charters of the 23XI Racing team's cars, which are driven by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.
The body's president, Steve Phelps, has even piled up pressure on the team owners, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, by stating that multiple parties have shown their interest in buying these charters.
"Unlike the Plaintiffs, many individuals and organizations, including the interested parties referenced above, view the 2025 Charters as a good investment and want to acquire them and work with NASCAR to further grow the Cup Series." Steve Phelps said, via the Express.
This ongoing lawsuit has created turmoil within the NASCAR garage, and only time will tell if 23XI Racing and the Front Row Motorsports team will continue participating in the sport in the near future.
