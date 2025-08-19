  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Michael Jordan
  • “Sounds like 23XI will shut down after Phoenix”: Fans react as NASCAR opposes injunction requested by Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team

“Sounds like 23XI will shut down after Phoenix”: Fans react as NASCAR opposes injunction requested by Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team

By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:27 GMT
AUTO: AUG 10 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen - Source: Getty
AUTO: AUG 10 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen - Source: Getty

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, seemed to be in deep trouble as NASCAR had opposed the preliminary injunction filed by the 23XI and the Front Row Motorsports team. The teams have been in a legal battle with NASCAR for a long time now, with the core issue of the dispute being the sports charter system, which was introduced in 2016.

Ad

The sporting body has opposed the request of Michael Jordan's team on several fronts and has also indicated its desire to sell the charters of both teams as soon as possible. The body went on to say that the co-owner of the 23XI team, Michael Jordan, wants to use the litigation to grant him a permanent charter that no other team has in the sport, as reported by NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With this news of the teams losing their charters, fans have been quick to react to the situation, with many having different opinions.

Here are some fan reactions to the news:

Ad
"I mean I may be reading this wrong, but it really feels like 23XI and Front Row really doesn’t have much ground to stand on here?" one fan wrote.
"The more and more this goes on the more it looks bad for both sides." another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Ad
Ad
"Phelps is such a scumbag. I am also not a fan of the Charter system," one fan wrote.
"NASCAR is really double dosing on this. This will not be good for nascar. They will be forced to sell tracks or the sanctioning body itself," another fan wrote.

NASCAR fights to sell Michael Jordan's racing cars

Michael Jordan's racing team, 23XI Racing, is fighting against NASCAR in a lawsuit alleging antitrust violations. The team secured the preliminary injunction earlier this year, which granted them the charter status enabling them to run this season, despite not signing the charter agreement.

Ad

The sporting body has also been fighting back, claiming that they should be allowed to sell the charters of the 23XI Racing team's cars, which are driven by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

The body's president, Steve Phelps, has even piled up pressure on the team owners, Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, by stating that multiple parties have shown their interest in buying these charters.

"Unlike the Plaintiffs, many individuals and organizations, including the interested parties referenced above, view the 2025 Charters as a good investment and want to acquire them and work with NASCAR to further grow the Cup Series." Steve Phelps said, via the Express.

This ongoing lawsuit has created turmoil within the NASCAR garage, and only time will tell if 23XI Racing and the Front Row Motorsports team will continue participating in the sport in the near future.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications