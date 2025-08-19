“Sounds like 23XI will shut down after Phoenix”: Fans react as NASCAR opposes injunction requested by Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

NASCAR late tonight has filed its response opposing the preliminary injunction requested by 23XI and Front Row (hearing is Aug. 28). ​ NASCAR opposes it on several fronts, including: ​ -- There's no irreparable harm to the teams because they're running as Open cars, no driver has left the team and there's no danger of them failing to qualify for a race. ​ -- The court can't force NASCAR to be in a business relationship with parties they don't want to ​ -- The teams can't show a likelihood of success on their claim NASCAR is a monopoly. ​ -- It would harm NASCAR if the court prevented NASCAR from selling the six 23XI/FRM charters to "many eager potential entrants" who want to buy them because those new teams need time to prepare for the 2026 season. ​ NASCAR goes on to say that Michael Jordan "wants to use the litigation to grant him a permanent Charter that no other Team has." ​ Steve Phelps in his declaration states that he has personally spoken to multiple parties who are eager to buy the teams' charters. Those people's names are all redacted, but they take up five lines of the page. ​ Phelps: "Unlike the Plaintiffs, many individuals and organizations, including the interested parties referenced above, view the 2025 Charters as a good investment and want to acquire them and work with NASCAR to further grow the Cup Series."