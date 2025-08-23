"That’s why Dale Jr. hired him": Connor Zilisch quips with Parker Kligerman over Daytona trophy ownership

Connor Zilisch claimed his seventh Xfinity Series race victory at the Daytona International Speedway, thanks to Parker Kligerman's exceptional drive. While the championship points were awarded to Zilisch, the question of who would keep the winners' trophy led to a witty response from Zilisch. He explained that Kligerman's assertion on not keeping the trophy was the reason Dale Earnhardt Jr. hired him for the job.After winning the Xfinity Series Watkins Glen race, Zilisch had an unfortunate incident in the victory lane, which fractured his collarbone. Many reckoned that his regular-season championship hopes were finished, as he might not be back in the No. 88 car for a while.However, JRM utilized a clause in the rulebook. Though Zilisch started the race, he was relieved of his racing duties after 12 laps as he pitted under caution and handed the baton over to Parker Kligerman. Though not many had anticipated a great result heading the Charlotte-born driver's camp, seemingly unthinkable happened when his substitute won his maiden Xfinity series race.While the race win was credited to Connor Zilisch, the post-race celebrations were completed by Kligerman only. This raised the question about which of the two drivers would keep the winning trophy.The 35-year-old soon shared that he did not intend to keep the trophy, leading Zilisch to make a hilarious remark, as he said in a video shared by Matt Weaver:&quot;He told me, he said he's not a trophy guy and I guess that's why Dale [Earnhardt] Jr. hired him. He said I get to keep this thing.&quot;On the other hand, Kligerman has made a few one-off appearances in the Truck series this year, while continuing his journey as a pit reporter in the stock car racing series.Parker Kligerman reveals how he was offered opportunity to sub in for Connor Zilisch by Dale Earnhardt Jr.Parker Kligerman crossing the finish line on the last lap to claim victory on behalf of Connor Zilisch at the Wawa 250 at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: ImagnParker Kligerman's racing venture seemingly came to an end last year, when he finished 10th in the standings and retired from full-time racing. Despite his few one-off starts in the Truck series, there was minimal chance of him returning to the Xfinity series field this year.However, Connor Zilisch's incident at Watkins Glen opened up an opportunity for him to make a return. Talking about how Dale Earnhardt Jr. phoned him in the No. 88 car, Kligerman said, via Speedway Media:&quot;It’s different in every way, because I didn’t expect to get a call from (team owner) Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. on the day I was leaving for vacation, saying ‘Hey, man, would you come drive this thing?’ I hate the circumstances for Connor.&quot;He’s an amazing generational talent. I feel honored to have gotten the call to grace the seat that he’s been in, that Kyle Larson’s been in. … For me, it’s such a ‘me’ thing that this will not be on Racing Reference at all.&quot;Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch has a mere three-point deficit to Justin Allgaier at the top of the standings.