“That’s platinum in RF” - Fans lose it as Fernando Tatis Jr. stuns MLB world with unreal home run robbery vs. Reds

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is making a habit of scaling the walls to complete spectacular robberies this season. Tatis Jr. added another unreal play to his collection during Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.In the fourth inning of Tuesday's contest, Reds slugger Tyler Stephenson got a hold of Padres starter Michael King's fastball to launch it towards right field. The fly ball seemed headed to the front row of the Petco Park bleachers before Fernando Tatis Jr. scaled the wall for a spectacular home run robbery.Fans reacted to the Padres outfielder's incredible home run robbery on social media.&quot;THATS PLATINUM IN RF.&quot;Tatis Jr. STAN @SD_CertifiedLINKTHATS PLATINUM IN RF&quot;Tatis is definitely the bets defensive OF in baseball.&quot;Coach SA @CoachSA_LINKTatis is definitely the bets defensive OF in baseball&quot;It's getting old. Does it too much now. Just kidding of course. I just ran out of things to say about this man.&quot;CrazyRaiderRad2.0 @crazyraiderrad2LINKIt's getting old. Does it too much now.Just kidding of course. I just ran out of things to say about this man&quot;At what point does he get into all time defensive outfield talks.&quot;George Jeff @word2reyLINKat what point does he get into all time defensive outfield talks&quot;Tatis Jr. is on fire! His defensive skills are just unreal.&quot;Raffael @Raffaelweb3LINKTatis Jr. is on fire! His defensive skills are just unreal.After the grab, Tatis Jr. tried to complete a double play as Gavin Lux had left first base thinking the ball wouldn't be caught. However, Lux beat the Padres outfielder's throw to sprint back to first.The Padres outfielder completed a sensational robbery during a game against division rivals, the San Francisco Giants, when he denied Rafael Devers a home run.Fernado Tatis Jr. credits muscle memory for incredible play against RedsAlthough Fernando Tatis Jr. saved two runs for his team against the Reds scored two runs in the ninth to retake the lead and eventually winning 4-2. Following the game, the Padres outfielder reflected on his play.“It was a quicker one, so I needed to get to the wall quicker,” Tatis said. “Really just, last second ... get to the wall and jump. Kind of muscle memory where I thought the ball was going to be. Good luck for me, it was there.”While the Reds have tied the series with the win, the Padres lost ground on NL West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who hold a two-game lead over their division rivals after Tuesday's win over the Colorado Rockies.