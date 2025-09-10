  • home icon
"That's platinum in RF" - Fans lose it as Fernando Tatis Jr. stuns MLB world with unreal home run robbery vs. Reds

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 10, 2025 06:35 GMT
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Fans lose it as Fernando Tatis Jr. stuns MLB world with unreal home run robbery vs. Reds - Source: Imagn

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is making a habit of scaling the walls to complete spectacular robberies this season. Tatis Jr. added another unreal play to his collection during Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the fourth inning of Tuesday's contest, Reds slugger Tyler Stephenson got a hold of Padres starter Michael King's fastball to launch it towards right field. The fly ball seemed headed to the front row of the Petco Park bleachers before Fernando Tatis Jr. scaled the wall for a spectacular home run robbery.

Fans reacted to the Padres outfielder's incredible home run robbery on social media.

"THATS PLATINUM IN RF."
"Tatis is definitely the bets defensive OF in baseball."
"It's getting old. Does it too much now. Just kidding of course. I just ran out of things to say about this man."
"At what point does he get into all time defensive outfield talks."
"Tatis Jr. is on fire! His defensive skills are just unreal."
After the grab, Tatis Jr. tried to complete a double play as Gavin Lux had left first base thinking the ball wouldn't be caught. However, Lux beat the Padres outfielder's throw to sprint back to first.

The Padres outfielder completed a sensational robbery during a game against division rivals, the San Francisco Giants, when he denied Rafael Devers a home run.

Fernado Tatis Jr. credits muscle memory for incredible play against Reds

Although Fernando Tatis Jr. saved two runs for his team against the Reds scored two runs in the ninth to retake the lead and eventually winning 4-2. Following the game, the Padres outfielder reflected on his play.

“It was a quicker one, so I needed to get to the wall quicker,” Tatis said. “Really just, last second ... get to the wall and jump. Kind of muscle memory where I thought the ball was going to be. Good luck for me, it was there.”

While the Reds have tied the series with the win, the Padres lost ground on NL West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who hold a two-game lead over their division rivals after Tuesday's win over the Colorado Rockies.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
