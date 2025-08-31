"There's a middle ground": Corey LaJoie sees Xfinity as the model after Chandler Smith's tough Darlington exit

Corey LaJoie has weighed in on the extreme Truck and Cup Series differences following a tough exit for Chandler Smith at Darlington Raceway this Saturday (August 30). He gave Xfinity Series as the ideal middle ground model when reporter Matt Weaver asked fans on social media whether they wanted a setup that lets drivers keep going unharmed or a car that ends the day after hitting the wall.

Ad

The Truck Series playoffs opened on a sour note for Smith, who showed competitive speed and led 10 laps at Darlington. But his day ended early after the No. 38 Wheelers Ford F-150 had a minor brush with the wall.

"Want a vibe check. Do we want a car that punished you for hitting the wall or do we want a more forgiving platform that lets you drive away from the contact without consequence," Weaver asked on X.

Ad

Trending

LaJoie replied to Weaver's question and highlighted the Xfinity Series as being the middle ground between fragile trucks and rigid Cup cars.

"There's a middle ground. With how tight the fender openings are and how offset the tails are, truck bodies are too fragile. Cup bodies, bumpers and suspension are super rigid. Xfinity cars are about right because you lose a little performance with some contact but not a day killer," Corey LaJoie wrote.

Ad

Corey LaJoie @CoreyLaJoie @MattWeaverRA There’s a middle ground. With how tight the fender openings are and how offset the tails are, truck bodies are too fragile. Cup bodies, bumpers and suspension are super rigid. Xfinity cars are about right because you lose a little performance with some contact but not a day

Ad

Meanwhile, Smith was not too concerned about his finish and remained confident in his performance at Bristol and New Hampshire to claw back a place in the next playoff round. The Front Row Motorsports driver, who is ranked ninth in the points standings, also hoped for changes to the Trucks similar to Xfinity cars in the near future.

"Would've been 6th" - Corey LaJoie after late penalty at Darlington

Corey LaJoie made his third Truck Series start of the 2025 season at Darlington. The Spire Motorsports driver started in ninth place and moved up to sixth position during Stage 2. However, his race unraveled in the final stage when he was handed a restart violation penalty with just 10 laps remaining. This knocked him out of contention for a top finish and he ended the day in 20th.

Ad

"Would've been 6th, got handed a bogus restart penalty with 10 to go. On to Bristol," Corey LaJoie wrote on X.

Corey LaJoie @CoreyLaJoie Would’ve been 6th, got handed a bogus restart penalty with 10 to go. On to Bristol.

Ad

LaJoie took over after rookie Andrés Pérez de Lara left Spire for Niece Motorsports. He made his first start in the No. 77 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado at Richmond Raceway, where he finished in fifth.

LaJoie was earlier supposed to drive the No. 07 truck for nine races, including the final eight races of the season, before the points and rides were switched following de Lara's departure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.