  • Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett root for son Dom with a plush toy at his first Indianapolis toddler race 

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:20 GMT
NHRA: Route 66 Nationals - Source: Imagn
Joliet, IL, USA; NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with wife Leah Pruett and son Dominic Stewart after winning the Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway - Source: Imagn

A recent Instagram story from Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, captured a lighthearted family moment involving Stewart, Leah, and their young son, Dominic. The video showed Stewart and Pruett helping their son during his first toddler race in Indianapolis, using a plush toy to encourage him.

The video was shared on Leah Pruett’s Instagram account. In the short clip, Dominic is seen in a red crawler, wearing a blue jersey with “Stewart” across the back. Both parents were seen encouraging him to move forward, with Tony Stewart holding an orange plush toy to motivate him. Pruett added a caption that read:

“Lost some ET mid track, but made it to the stripe under power.”
Stewart and Pruett with their son Dominic
Motorsports reporter Kelly Crandall later shared a photo of the scene on social media. He wrote,

“If you had Tony Stewart in his NHRA fire suit holding a stuffed animal trying to get his son Dom to win the toddler race at Indianapolis in the year 2025, please collect your winnings.”
Tony Stewart finished 10th in his on-track run at Indianapolis. However, the highlight of the event was when his son took part in the Baby Walker Nationals, an NHRA event for toddlers. Stewart stood at the finish line with his son’s favorite toy in hand, cheering on Dominic to cross the line.

Ahead of the event, Stewart Racing’s official account had already teased the moment with a post on X. The caption read,

“Dom’s first Race Day! Getting some warmup laps in before the Baby Walker Nationals at 12:20 pm! Watch them along the return road in front of the grandstands.
Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett’s son, Dominic James Stewart, was born on November 17, 2024. The birth came during Stewart’s full-time NHRA Top Fuel season. Despite qualifying for the NHRA Finals in Pomona, Stewart left the track to be with Pruett in Phoenix for the delivery. He made it back in time to continue racing the following day.

Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, marks Dominic’s nine-month milestone at Brainerd

A few days back, on August 17, 2025, Leah Pruett shared another family moment. On her Instagram story, she marked her son Dominic’s nine-month milestone with a short video clip filmed at Brainerd Raceway, where Stewart was competing. She added the caption,

“Dominic is nine months old today.”

This post showed Pruett’s coming from racing to motherhood. Since Dominic’s birth, she has put her driving career on hold to focus on her family. Stewart, meanwhile, has filled her seat in NHRA events, including the Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

At Brainerd, Stewart won a first-round match over Josh Hart before being eliminated in the quarterfinals. He ultimately finished sixth in the Top Fuel standings at the event, while Doug Kalitta took the win. Despite the elimination, Tony Stewart is a strong contender in the overall championship, sitting second in the standings, just 48 points behind Shawn Langdon.

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

