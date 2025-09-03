Tony Stewart makes feelings known on failing to take home the US Nationals trophy despite the NHRA regular season title

Tony Stewart walked away from the Cornwell Tools US Nationals with mixed emotions. The former Cup Series champion acknowledged the 'massive' win that is the NHRA Top Fuel Regular Season Championship, but he still wished to have won the world's biggest drag race in his hometown, Indiana.Stewart reached his eighth drag racing finals on Monday, September 1. It was also his fifth in the Top Fuel class, as he advanced past Steve Torrence, Kyle Wurtzel, and Jasmine Salinas. However, Justin Ashley denied him his first US Nationals win.Nonetheless, the result placed him atop the regular season points standings, beating the likes of Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta. He now enters the Countdown as the No. 1 seeded driver with a $150,000 bonus.Reflecting on the same, Stewart shared an X post detailing the day's events.&quot;Winning the @NHRA Top Fuel Regular Season Championship is massive for us in my eyes. But even then, there was nothing I wanted more than to win the final round and take home the U.S. Nationals trophy. We made a great pass in the final and I had a great .053 light, but @TheJustinAshley was psychic on the tree with an .027 RT, winning the final round on a holeshot,&quot; he wrote&quot;All in all, we accomplished a lot this weekend, and this TSR Nitro team is ready to take on the countdown,&quot; Tony Stewart added.Tony Stewart previously won his maiden NHRA race at the Las Vegas Four-wide Nationals and followed it up with the Route 66 Nationals at Joliet, Illinois.Tony Stewart compares the US Nationals to his success at BrickyardAfter his first-round win on Monday, Tony Stewart drew an interesting comparison with his Brickyard 400 wins. The Hoosier native won the crown jewel event twice, in 2005 and 2007.&quot;It was just weird when I woke up this morning. I had the same feeling as the two years we won the Brickyard. You can’t explain it. You just know what you know. Doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee, but it puts you in the right frame of mind,” he said in an interview with Autoweek.Tony Stewart stepped away from NASCAR as a full-time driver ins 2016, but remained in the sport as a team owner for Stewart-Haas ing right un until the six-car outfit closed shop last year. Around the same time, Stewart filled in for his pregnant wife, Leah Pruett, under NHRA's Top Fuel category.Stewart drove under his own banner, Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, and earned Rookie of The Year honors. With his regular season championship, Stewart is now the only driver to have won major titles in IndyCar, NASCAR, SRX, and NHRA. Reflecting on his NHRA career, Stewart recently credited Dodge for laying the foundation of TSR Nitro's success.