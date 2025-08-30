WATCH: Social media influencer Speed’s over the top reactions during a ride along with Carson Hocevar at Daytona 

Popular content creator Darren Watkins Jr, aka IShowSpeed or simply Speed, was featured in a new video with NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar. It was a ride along at the Daytona International Speedway, and as is known by his signature style, Speed reacted dramatically to the experience.The video was first posted on X by Rubbin is Racing. The caption read:“Did anyone have this on their bingo card?”Speed has built a following of more than 43 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million followers on Twitch. His content is based on energy, chaos, and unexpected moments. At Daytona, his reactions did not disappoint, ranging from wide-eyed disbelief to uncontrollable excitement as Carson Hocevar pushed the car around the superspeedway.The ride-along was part of Speed’s “Speed Does America” marathon livestream, which has been drawing tens of thousands of viewers daily. Roughly 35,000 people watched as he teamed up with Carson Hocevar at Daytona. Alongside them was track president Frank Kelleher, who also helped guide Speed through the experience.After completing the ride-along, Speed strapped into the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet from the NASCAR Racing Experience. He immediately noticed how confined the cockpit was, commenting on how little room there was to move once buckled in. Despite the challenge, he lapped the 2.5-mile track several times, spending eight minutes behind the wheel. According to Daytona officials, he reached a top speed of 124 mph.For comparison, the pole speed for the 2025 Daytona 500 was 182.745 mph, while the all-time record from 1987 sits at 210.364 mph, set by Bill Elliott. When he climbed out, Speed exclaimed while smiling for the cameras:“I f**** aced that.” He added that the run was more fun than his previous attempt at an F4 car at Germany’s Nurburgring. He also left open the possibility of returning to do it again, showing how much he enjoyed the NASCAR setting. The day did not end with just the racecar. Carson Hocevar later took Speed around Daytona in a firetruck, siren blaring as they demonstrated the steep banking and finish line area. The two also grabbed a fire hose, spraying water across the infield.Carson Hocevar escapes Daytona wreck with laughter over the radioCarson Hocevar’s race at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 brought a dramatic moment for him. A major wreck came in Stage 1, collecting multiple cars, including Bubba Wallace. Hocevar managed to avoid the chaos, and his radio chatter quickly went viral.The video of his in-car response was posted on X by user Basso488 and later highlighted by reporter Jeff Gluck. The exchange revealed how his team praised him for avoiding the pileup.“Hell of a save,” a team member said.In response, Hocevar could only break into laughter, captured as a long string of “HAHAHA” over the radio.The crash itself started on the frontstretch after contact that triggered a chain reaction through the field. Bubba Wallace, already secure in the playoff standings, was caught up in the incident along with several other competitors. After being checked at the infield care center, Wallace explained to NBC’s Parker Kligerman that he was hit from behind and forced into a bad position. He pointed to contact from Kyle Larson’s No. 5 car and movement from Joey Logano’s No. 22 that left him with no escape.Wallace admitted his frustration but called the wreck “just a crap deal” and confirmed he was okay. Driving the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Carson Hocevar ended the race in 34th place.