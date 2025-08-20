  • home icon
"We are kind of in the final processes": NASCAR president on playoff modifications coming in 2026

By Karan Yadav
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:35 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice - Source: Imagn
NASCAR president on playoff modifications coming in 2026 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell recently sat down with Eric Estepp and had a serious conversation about the most-debated topic: the playoff format. During the interview, O'Donnell claimed that the governing body's search for a new playoff system has reached its "final processes."

Fans started questioning the integrity of the current playoff system after Team Penske driver Joey Logano won his third championship title in the 2024 season with an average finish of 17.1, the worst for the driver in a championship-winning season. The sanctioning body introduced the elimination-style playoff format over a decade ago.

Later in 2017, it added stage racing and playoff points to the system. Reflecting on the rising concerns regarding the current system, NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell told Estepp:

“We are kind of in the final processes. We’ve tried to talk to as many of the stakeholder groups as possible. We’ve got a couple more of those conversations to have." (via DailyDownForce.com)

O'Donnell concluded and suggested that the process of implementing a new system is a task in itself. He added:

”I think for us the decisions are gonna be, ‘Do you put something immediately in the Cup Series? Do you try something around next year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Trucks? Do you try three different things?"
The Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, is the last race of the regular season before the 2025 season playoffs begin. The 160-lap race is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway. NBC Sports, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max will broadcast the 400-mile race live at 7:30 pm ET.

Entry list for the 2025 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the list of all 40 Cup Series drivers who will compete at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend. Here's the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - Joey Gase (i)
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Casey Mears
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #78 - B.J. McLeod (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Former Woods Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton won the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400. He completed the event in three hours, one minute, and 40 seconds. Additionally, Burton's win handed out the team their 100th win in the series.

Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
