When will Sha'Carri Richardson race next at World Athletics Championships 2025? All about her semifinal schedule

Defending world champion Sha'Carri Richardson safely advanced to the women’s 100m semifinals at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, keeping alive her hopes of back-to-back titles despite a subdued season so far. Richardson ran a season-best 11.03s to win heat 3, edging Shericka Jackson and Torrie Lewis, who finished second and third, respectively.

With the heats completed, the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships promises plenty of intrigue. Reigning world champion Sha'Carri Richardson, Olympic gold medallist Julien Alfred, world leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, legendary sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and other top qualifiers are vying for gold at the Japan National Stadium.

Women’s 100m Heat 3 results: Richardson edges Shericka Jackson and Torrie Lewis

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) – 11.03

Shericka Jackson (JAM) – 11.04

Torrie Lewis (AUS) – 11.08

Gina Lückenkemper (GER) – 11.12

Anthaya Charlton (BAH) – 11.18

Herverge Etame Kole (CMR) – 11.55

Pierrick-Linda Moulin (GAB) – 11.58

Natacha Ngoye (CGO) – 11.88

When Will Sha’Carri Richardson race again?

The women's 100m semi-finals and final are scheduled for Sunday, September 14:

Semi-finals:

20:20 (JST) | 7:20 AM (EST)

Final:

22:13 (JST) | 9:13 AM (EST)

The women's 4x400m relay heats and final are scheduled for Saturday, September 20:

Heats:

20:45 (JST) | 8:45 AM (EST)

Final:

21:10 (JST) | 9:10 AM (EST)

How to watch Sha’Carri Richardson at 2025 Worlds?

Fans in the United States can watch Sha'Carri Richardson in action on NBC, with a live stream available on Peacock.

All about Sha'Carri Richardson’s 2025 season

Sha'Carri Richardson’s season got off to a slow start, with injuries threatening to derail her year. The 25-year-old has yet to break 11 seconds in 2025. She debuted at the Golden Grand Prix, finishing fourth in the 100m, then placed ninth at the Prefontaine Classic with 11.18s. She then went on to secure her first podium finish of the season at the Brussels Diamond League, finishing second.

As the reigning 100m world champion, Richardson had an automatic berth to the 2025 Worlds, but she still competed in both the 100m and 200m at the US Nationals. Following an off-track incident, she withdrew from the 100m semifinals after posting a season-best 11.07s in her heat. She later raced the 200m but finished fourth, failing to qualify for the final and missing a spot in the World Championships 200m event.

In Tokyo, Richardson lowered her 100 m mark to 11.03s in the 100m heats, finishing ahead of Shericka Jackson and Torrie Lewis, but she remains outside the fastest times of the year. The season’s fastest times are led by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (10.65), Julien Alfred (10.75), Tina Clayton (10.81), Tia Clayton (10.82), and Kayla White (10.84), with Richardson’s best not enough to place her in the top five.

