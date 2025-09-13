All the athletes who qualified for women's 100m semifinal at World Athletics Championships 2025 ft Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

  • home icon
By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 13, 2025 10:53 GMT
Sha
Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce qualified for the 100m semis of World Athletics Championships 2025 (Image via: Both Getty)

The opening day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships saw the women's 100m heats take place in the evening session of the competition. The event was flooded with top athletes, including the defending champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, veterans such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Women's 100m season lead holder, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, continued her impressive run in the 2025 season and convincingly qualified for the semis. She clocked 10.99 seconds in the race.

The third heat saw Richardson race to a victory, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson after clocking a run time of 11.03 seconds. Jackson took the second spot in 11.04 seconds.

100m Olympic champion Julien Alfred also had an impressive performance in the fourth heats of the event, which she won in 10,93 seconds and successfully qualified for the semifinals of the World event.

Jamaican veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships after finishing second in the seventh heats of the race. She clocked a time of 11.09 seconds, just behind Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith in 11.05 seconds.

On that note, let's know all the athletes who will be seen competing in the women's 100m semifinals on the second day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Complete list of athletes who qualified for the women's 100m semifinals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Jackson qualified for the semis of 2025 World Athletics Championships (Image via: Getty)
Here is the complete list of all the athletes who will be seen in the Women's 100m semifinals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships (Q stands for top three qualification in each heats, while q stands for qualification through the top three run times in the heats):

  • Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 10.99 (Q)
  • Zoe Hobbs, New Zealand- 11.16 (Q)
  • Geraldine Frey, Switzerland- 11.25 (Q)
  • Tina Clayton, Jamaica- 11.01 (Q)
  • Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain- 11.07 (Q)
  • Ewa Swoboda, Poland- 11.18 (Q)
  • Sha'Carri Richardson, USA- 11.03 (Q)
  • Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 11.04 (Q)
  • Torrie Lewis, Australia- 11.08 (Q)
  • Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia- 10.93 (Q)
  • Salome Kora, Switzerland- 11.23 (Q)
  • Audrey Leduc, Canada- 11.26 (Q)
  • Daryll Neita, Great Britain- 10.94 (Q)
  • Twanisha Terry, USA- 11.06 (Q)
  • Thelma Davies, Liberia- 11.12 (Q)
  • Zaynab Dosso, Italy- 11.10 (Q)
  • Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 11.13 (Q)
  • Kayla White, USA- 11.16 (Q)
  • Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 11.05 (Q)
  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica- 11.09 (Q)
  • Liranyi Alonso, Dominican Republic- 11.26 (Q)
  • Gina Luckenkemper, Germany- 11.12 (q)
  • Boglarka Takacs, Hungary- 11.12 (q)
  • Anthaya Charlton, Bahamas- 11.18 (q)
Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

