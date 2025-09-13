All the athletes who qualified for women's 100m semifinal at World Athletics Championships 2025 ft Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

The opening day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships saw the women's 100m heats take place in the evening session of the competition. The event was flooded with top athletes, including the defending champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, veterans such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.
Women's 100m season lead holder, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, continued her impressive run in the 2025 season and convincingly qualified for the semis. She clocked 10.99 seconds in the race.
The third heat saw Richardson race to a victory, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson after clocking a run time of 11.03 seconds. Jackson took the second spot in 11.04 seconds.
100m Olympic champion Julien Alfred also had an impressive performance in the fourth heats of the event, which she won in 10,93 seconds and successfully qualified for the semifinals of the World event.
Jamaican veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships after finishing second in the seventh heats of the race. She clocked a time of 11.09 seconds, just behind Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith in 11.05 seconds.
On that note, let's know all the athletes who will be seen competing in the women's 100m semifinals on the second day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships.
Complete list of athletes who qualified for the women's 100m semifinals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships
Here is the complete list of all the athletes who will be seen in the Women's 100m semifinals of the 2025 World Athletics Championships (Q stands for top three qualification in each heats, while q stands for qualification through the top three run times in the heats):
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, USA- 10.99 (Q)
- Zoe Hobbs, New Zealand- 11.16 (Q)
- Geraldine Frey, Switzerland- 11.25 (Q)
- Tina Clayton, Jamaica- 11.01 (Q)
- Dina Asher-Smith, Great Britain- 11.07 (Q)
- Ewa Swoboda, Poland- 11.18 (Q)
- Sha'Carri Richardson, USA- 11.03 (Q)
- Shericka Jackson, Jamaica- 11.04 (Q)
- Torrie Lewis, Australia- 11.08 (Q)
- Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia- 10.93 (Q)
- Salome Kora, Switzerland- 11.23 (Q)
- Audrey Leduc, Canada- 11.26 (Q)
- Daryll Neita, Great Britain- 10.94 (Q)
- Twanisha Terry, USA- 11.06 (Q)
- Thelma Davies, Liberia- 11.12 (Q)
- Zaynab Dosso, Italy- 11.10 (Q)
- Amy Hunt, Great Britain- 11.13 (Q)
- Kayla White, USA- 11.16 (Q)
- Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Cote D'Ivoire- 11.05 (Q)
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica- 11.09 (Q)
- Liranyi Alonso, Dominican Republic- 11.26 (Q)
- Gina Luckenkemper, Germany- 11.12 (q)
- Boglarka Takacs, Hungary- 11.12 (q)
- Anthaya Charlton, Bahamas- 11.18 (q)