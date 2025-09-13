Tara Davis-Woodhall books spot in World Athletics Championships 2025 final at first attempt in qualifications

The United States' Tara Davis-Woodhall secured her place in the finals of the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships 2025. She is aiming to earn her first gold medal at the World Championships, having previously won silver at the 2023 edition held in Budapest.

The 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist earned her place on her first attempt in the qualifications with a jump of 6.88. She was placed in the Group A of the qualifications.

Earlier, Tara Davis-Woodhall had qualified for the World Athletics Championships, following her first-place finish at the USA Track and Field Championships, which took place at the Hayward Field in Eugene. She jumped 7.12m at the event to dominate the event, ahead of her competitors Claire Bryant and Quanesha Burks, who achieved 6.97m and 6.90m to also book their spot at the event in Tokyo.

