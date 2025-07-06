Prefontaine Classic 2025 Results : Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset; Kishane Thompson clinches title

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 06, 2025 03:01 GMT
Results of Eugene Prefontaine Classic
Results of Eugene Prefontaine Classic [Image Source : Getty]

The 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic was conducted at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Eugene Prefontaine Classic also serves as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League.

Multiple records were broken at the Prefontaine Classic, including the world records in the women's 1500m as well as the 5000m event. However, this was only the beginning. Sha'Carri Richardson, one of the top favorites, was surprised by her teammate Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who clocked 10.75 seconds to win the event.

Richardson finished last amongst the nine runners, with a timing of 11.19 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic. It wasn't better for her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, either, who finished seventh amongst the nine runners in the men's 100m event.

Trending

On the other hand, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again proved her mettle at the Prefontaine Classic, though she won the 400m dash instead of the 400m hurdles event. Jamaican sprinting sensation Kishane Thompson cemented his position as a top sprinter by winning the men's 100m event with a timing of 9.85 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden once again won the men's pole vault with ease. This time, the world record mark wasn't broken by the Swedish-American pole vaulter, though. Following are the results of the 50th Eugene Prefontaine Classic:

Results of the Eugene Prefontaine Classic [Eugene Diamond League]

Men's 100m

Kishane Thompson Prefontaine Classic
Kishane Thompson Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty
  1. Kishane Thompson [Jamaica] - 9.85 seconds
  2. Zharnel Hughes [Great Britain] - 9.91 seconds [Season Best]
  3. Trayvon Bromell [United States] - 9.94 seconds
  4. Brandon Hicklin [United States] - 9.98 seconds
  5. Ackeem Blake [Jamaica] - 10.03 seconds
  6. Bayanda Walaza [South Africa] - 10.04 seconds
  7. Christian Coleman [United States] - 10.06 seconds [Season Best]
  8. Lachlan Kennedy [Australia] - 10.07 seconds
Men's 1500m [Mile]

  1. Niels Laros [Netherlands] - 3:45.94 [NR]
  2. Yared Nuguse [United States] - 3:45.95 [SB]
  3. Azeddine Habz [France] - 3:46.65 [NR]
  4. Cole Hocker [United States] - 3:47.43 [PB]
  5. Reynold Cheruiyot [Kenya] - 3:47.46 [PB]
  6. Cameron Myers [Australia] - 3:47.50
  7. Timothy Cheruiyot [Kenya] - 3:47.71 [PB]
  8. Jake Wightman [Great Britain] - 3:47.82 [PB]

Women's 800m

  1. Tsige Duguma [Ethiopia] - 1:57.10
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso [South Africa] - 1:57.16 [PB]
  3. Halimah Nakaayi [Uganda] - 1:57.89 [SB]
  4. Anaais Bourgoin [France] - 1:58.41
  5. Shafiqua Maloney [United States] - 1:58.49
  6. Maevyn Rogers [Great Britain] - 1:58.49 [SB]
  7. Jemma Reekie [Great Britain] - 1:58.66 [SB]
  8. Worknesh Mesele [Kenya] - 1:59.72
Women's Discus Throw

  1. Valerie Allman [United States] - 70.68m [MR]
  2. Cierra Jackson [United States] - 67.82m [PB]
  3. Sandra Elkasevic [Croatia] - 66.97m [SB]
  4. Jorinde van Klinken [Netherlands] - 66.12m
  5. Yaime Perez [Cuba] - 65.96m
  6. Laulauga Tausaga [United States] - 64.94m
  7. Marike Steinacker [Germany] - 63.64m
  8. Jayden Ulrich [United States] - 62.15m

Men's 200m

  1. Letsile Tebogo [Botswana] - 19.76 seconds [WL]
  2. Courtney Lindsey [United States] -19.87 seconds [SB]
  3. Alexander Ogando [Dominican Republic] - 19.94 seconds
  4. Robert Gregory [United States] - 20.04 seconds [SB]
  5. Jereem Richards [United States] - 20.23 seconds
  6. Bryan Levell [Jamaica] - 20.25 seconds
  7. Aaron Brown [Canada] - 20.44 seconds
  8. Joseph Fahnbulleh [Liberia] - 20.53 seconds
Men's 400m

  1. Matthew Hudson-Smith [Great Britain] - 44.10 seconds [SB]
  2. Christopher Bailey [United States] - 44.15 seconds [PB]
  3. Jacory Patterson [United States] - 44.31 seconds
  4. Khaleb McRae [United States] - 44.45 seconds
  5. Muzala Samukonga [Zambia] - 44.49 seconds [SB]
  6. Charlie Dobson [Great Britain] - 44.65 seconds
  7. Kirani James [Grenada] - 44.80 seconds [SB]
  8. Alexander Doom [Belgium] - 45.68 seconds

Men's 400m hurdles

  1. Alison dos Santos [Brazil] - 46.65 seconds
  2. Rai Benjamin [United States] - 46.71 seconds
  3. Ezekiel Nathaniel [Nigeria] - 47.88 seconds
  4. Trevor Bassitt [United States] - 48.29 seconds
  5. Abderrahman Samba [Qatar] - 48.76 seconds
  6. CJ Allen [United States] - 49.58 seconds
  7. Assinie Wilson [Jamaica] - 49.89 seconds
  8. Alessandro Sibilio [Italy] - 50.17 seconds
Men's Shot Put

  1. Joe Kovacs [United States] - 22.48m [WL]
  2. Roger Steen [United States] - 22.11m [PB]
  3. Chukwuebuka Enekwechi [Nigeria] - 22.10m [AR]
  4. Adrian Piperi [United States] - 22.09m [PB]
  5. Rajindra Campbell [Jamaica] - 22.04m [SB]
  6. Payton Otterdahl [United States] - 21.92m
  7. Leonardo Fabbri [Italy] - 21.71m
  8. Tom Walsh [New Zealand] - 21.50m

Women's 100m

  1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden [United States] - 10.75 seconds
  2. Julien Alfred [St. Lucia] - 10.77 seconds
  3. Marie Josee Ta Lou Smith [Ivory Coast] - 10.90 seconds
  4. Tina Clayton [Jamaica] - 11.02 seconds
  5. Favour Ofili [Nigeria] - 11.09 seconds
  6. Dina Asher-Smith [Great Britain] - 11.14 seconds
  7. Twanisha Terry [United States] - 11.17 seconds
  8. Maia McCoy [United States] - 11.17 seconds
  9. Sha'Carri Richardson [United States] 11.19 seconds [SB]
Women's 1500m

  1. Faith Kipyegon [Kenya] - 3:48.68 [WR]
  2. Diribe Welteji [Ethiopia] - 3:51.44 [PB]
  3. Jessica Hull [Australia] - 3:52.67 [SB]
  4. Georgia Hunter Bell [Great Britain] - 3:54.76 [SB]
  5. Nikki Hiltz [United States] - 3:55.96 [SB]
  6. Sinclaire Johnson [United States] - 3:56.93 [SB]
  7. Sarah Healy [Ireland] - 3:57.20
  8. Saron Berhe [Ethiopia] - 3:57.72 [PB]

Women's 5000m

  1. Beatrice Chebet [Kenya] - 13:58.06 [WR]
  2. Agnes Jebet Ngetich [Kenya] -14:01.29 [PB]
  3. Gudaf Tsegay [Ethiopia] - 14:04.41 [SB]
  4. Margaret Akidor [Kenya] - 14:30.34 [PB]
  5. Caroline Nyaga [Kenya] - 14:30.45 [SB]
  6. Medina Eisa [Ethiopia] - 14:31.15
  7. Aleshign Baweke [Ethiopia] - 14:31.94
  8. Fantaye Belayneh [Ethiopia] - 14:33.27 [PB]
Women's 3000m Steeplechase

  1. Winfred Yavi [Bahrain] - 8:45.25 [MR, WL]
  2. Faith Cherotich [Kenya] - 8:48.71 [PB]
  3. Peruth Chemutai [Uganda] - 8:51.77 [SB]
  4. Norah Jemuto [Kazakhstan] - 8:59.46 [SB]
  5. Sembo Almayew [Ethiopia] - 8:59.90 [PB]
  6. Gabrielle Jennings [United States] - 9:06.61 [PB]
  7. Alemnat Walle [Ethiopia] - 9:06.88 [PB]
  8. Kaylee Mitchell [United States] - 9:08.66 [PB]

Women's Long Jump

  1. Tara Davis-Woodhall [United States] - 7.07 m [WL]
  2. Malaika Mihambo [Germany] - 7.01m
  3. Claire Brant [United States] - 6.80m
  4. Jasmine Moore [United States] - 6.71m
  5. Lex Brown [United States] - 6.71m
  6. Ackelia Smith [Jamaica] - 6.67m
  7. Ivana Spanovic [Serbia] - 6.52m
  8. Quanesha Burks [United States] - 6.42m
Women's Shot Put

  1. Chase Jackson [United States] - 20.94m
  2. Sarah Mitton [Canada] - 20.39m
  3. Jaida Ross [United States] - 20.13m
  4. Maddi Wesche [New Zealand] - 20.06m
  5. Jessica Schilder [Netherlands] - 20.03m
  6. Maggie Ewen [United States] - 19.71m
  7. Fanny Roos [Sweden] - 19.27m
  8. Gong Lijiao [China] - 19.22m

Men's Pole Vault

  1. Armand Duplantis [Sweden] - 6.00m
  2. Sam Kendricks [United States] - 5.80m
  3. Austin Miller [United States] - 5.80m
  4. Keaton Daniel [United States] - 5.60m
  5. KC Lightfoot [United States] - 5.60m
  6. Matt Ludwig [United States] - 5.60m
  7. Renaud Lavillenie [France] - NM
Women's 400m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Prefontaine Classic
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty
  1. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone [United States] - 49.43 seconds
  2. Aaliyah Butler [United States] - 49.86 seconds
  3. Isabella Whittaker [United States] - 50.81 seconds
  4. Rhasidat Adeleke [Ireland] - 51.33 seconds
  5. Dejanea Oakley [Jamaica] - 51.45 seconds
  6. Rosey Effiong [United States] - 51.62 seconds
  7. Bailey Lear [United States] - 51.83 seconds
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

