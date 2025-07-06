Prefontaine Classic 2025 Results : Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset; Kishane Thompson clinches title

The 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic was conducted at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Eugene Prefontaine Classic also serves as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League.
Multiple records were broken at the Prefontaine Classic, including the world records in the women's 1500m as well as the 5000m event. However, this was only the beginning. Sha'Carri Richardson, one of the top favorites, was surprised by her teammate Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who clocked 10.75 seconds to win the event.
Richardson finished last amongst the nine runners, with a timing of 11.19 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic. It wasn't better for her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, either, who finished seventh amongst the nine runners in the men's 100m event.
On the other hand, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again proved her mettle at the Prefontaine Classic, though she won the 400m dash instead of the 400m hurdles event. Jamaican sprinting sensation Kishane Thompson cemented his position as a top sprinter by winning the men's 100m event with a timing of 9.85 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic.
Armand Duplantis of Sweden once again won the men's pole vault with ease. This time, the world record mark wasn't broken by the Swedish-American pole vaulter, though. Following are the results of the 50th Eugene Prefontaine Classic:
Results of the Eugene Prefontaine Classic [Eugene Diamond League]
Men's 100m
- Kishane Thompson [Jamaica] - 9.85 seconds
- Zharnel Hughes [Great Britain] - 9.91 seconds [Season Best]
- Trayvon Bromell [United States] - 9.94 seconds
- Brandon Hicklin [United States] - 9.98 seconds
- Ackeem Blake [Jamaica] - 10.03 seconds
- Bayanda Walaza [South Africa] - 10.04 seconds
- Christian Coleman [United States] - 10.06 seconds [Season Best]
- Lachlan Kennedy [Australia] - 10.07 seconds
Men's 1500m [Mile]
- Niels Laros [Netherlands] - 3:45.94 [NR]
- Yared Nuguse [United States] - 3:45.95 [SB]
- Azeddine Habz [France] - 3:46.65 [NR]
- Cole Hocker [United States] - 3:47.43 [PB]
- Reynold Cheruiyot [Kenya] - 3:47.46 [PB]
- Cameron Myers [Australia] - 3:47.50
- Timothy Cheruiyot [Kenya] - 3:47.71 [PB]
- Jake Wightman [Great Britain] - 3:47.82 [PB]
Women's 800m
- Tsige Duguma [Ethiopia] - 1:57.10
- Prudence Sekgodiso [South Africa] - 1:57.16 [PB]
- Halimah Nakaayi [Uganda] - 1:57.89 [SB]
- Anaais Bourgoin [France] - 1:58.41
- Shafiqua Maloney [United States] - 1:58.49
- Maevyn Rogers [Great Britain] - 1:58.49 [SB]
- Jemma Reekie [Great Britain] - 1:58.66 [SB]
- Worknesh Mesele [Kenya] - 1:59.72
Women's Discus Throw
- Valerie Allman [United States] - 70.68m [MR]
- Cierra Jackson [United States] - 67.82m [PB]
- Sandra Elkasevic [Croatia] - 66.97m [SB]
- Jorinde van Klinken [Netherlands] - 66.12m
- Yaime Perez [Cuba] - 65.96m
- Laulauga Tausaga [United States] - 64.94m
- Marike Steinacker [Germany] - 63.64m
- Jayden Ulrich [United States] - 62.15m
Men's 200m
- Letsile Tebogo [Botswana] - 19.76 seconds [WL]
- Courtney Lindsey [United States] -19.87 seconds [SB]
- Alexander Ogando [Dominican Republic] - 19.94 seconds
- Robert Gregory [United States] - 20.04 seconds [SB]
- Jereem Richards [United States] - 20.23 seconds
- Bryan Levell [Jamaica] - 20.25 seconds
- Aaron Brown [Canada] - 20.44 seconds
- Joseph Fahnbulleh [Liberia] - 20.53 seconds
Men's 400m
- Matthew Hudson-Smith [Great Britain] - 44.10 seconds [SB]
- Christopher Bailey [United States] - 44.15 seconds [PB]
- Jacory Patterson [United States] - 44.31 seconds
- Khaleb McRae [United States] - 44.45 seconds
- Muzala Samukonga [Zambia] - 44.49 seconds [SB]
- Charlie Dobson [Great Britain] - 44.65 seconds
- Kirani James [Grenada] - 44.80 seconds [SB]
- Alexander Doom [Belgium] - 45.68 seconds
Men's 400m hurdles
- Alison dos Santos [Brazil] - 46.65 seconds
- Rai Benjamin [United States] - 46.71 seconds
- Ezekiel Nathaniel [Nigeria] - 47.88 seconds
- Trevor Bassitt [United States] - 48.29 seconds
- Abderrahman Samba [Qatar] - 48.76 seconds
- CJ Allen [United States] - 49.58 seconds
- Assinie Wilson [Jamaica] - 49.89 seconds
- Alessandro Sibilio [Italy] - 50.17 seconds
Men's Shot Put
- Joe Kovacs [United States] - 22.48m [WL]
- Roger Steen [United States] - 22.11m [PB]
- Chukwuebuka Enekwechi [Nigeria] - 22.10m [AR]
- Adrian Piperi [United States] - 22.09m [PB]
- Rajindra Campbell [Jamaica] - 22.04m [SB]
- Payton Otterdahl [United States] - 21.92m
- Leonardo Fabbri [Italy] - 21.71m
- Tom Walsh [New Zealand] - 21.50m
Women's 100m
- Melissa Jefferson-Wooden [United States] - 10.75 seconds
- Julien Alfred [St. Lucia] - 10.77 seconds
- Marie Josee Ta Lou Smith [Ivory Coast] - 10.90 seconds
- Tina Clayton [Jamaica] - 11.02 seconds
- Favour Ofili [Nigeria] - 11.09 seconds
- Dina Asher-Smith [Great Britain] - 11.14 seconds
- Twanisha Terry [United States] - 11.17 seconds
- Maia McCoy [United States] - 11.17 seconds
- Sha'Carri Richardson [United States] 11.19 seconds [SB]
Women's 1500m
- Faith Kipyegon [Kenya] - 3:48.68 [WR]
- Diribe Welteji [Ethiopia] - 3:51.44 [PB]
- Jessica Hull [Australia] - 3:52.67 [SB]
- Georgia Hunter Bell [Great Britain] - 3:54.76 [SB]
- Nikki Hiltz [United States] - 3:55.96 [SB]
- Sinclaire Johnson [United States] - 3:56.93 [SB]
- Sarah Healy [Ireland] - 3:57.20
- Saron Berhe [Ethiopia] - 3:57.72 [PB]
Women's 5000m
- Beatrice Chebet [Kenya] - 13:58.06 [WR]
- Agnes Jebet Ngetich [Kenya] -14:01.29 [PB]
- Gudaf Tsegay [Ethiopia] - 14:04.41 [SB]
- Margaret Akidor [Kenya] - 14:30.34 [PB]
- Caroline Nyaga [Kenya] - 14:30.45 [SB]
- Medina Eisa [Ethiopia] - 14:31.15
- Aleshign Baweke [Ethiopia] - 14:31.94
- Fantaye Belayneh [Ethiopia] - 14:33.27 [PB]
Women's 3000m Steeplechase
- Winfred Yavi [Bahrain] - 8:45.25 [MR, WL]
- Faith Cherotich [Kenya] - 8:48.71 [PB]
- Peruth Chemutai [Uganda] - 8:51.77 [SB]
- Norah Jemuto [Kazakhstan] - 8:59.46 [SB]
- Sembo Almayew [Ethiopia] - 8:59.90 [PB]
- Gabrielle Jennings [United States] - 9:06.61 [PB]
- Alemnat Walle [Ethiopia] - 9:06.88 [PB]
- Kaylee Mitchell [United States] - 9:08.66 [PB]
Women's Long Jump
- Tara Davis-Woodhall [United States] - 7.07 m [WL]
- Malaika Mihambo [Germany] - 7.01m
- Claire Brant [United States] - 6.80m
- Jasmine Moore [United States] - 6.71m
- Lex Brown [United States] - 6.71m
- Ackelia Smith [Jamaica] - 6.67m
- Ivana Spanovic [Serbia] - 6.52m
- Quanesha Burks [United States] - 6.42m
Women's Shot Put
- Chase Jackson [United States] - 20.94m
- Sarah Mitton [Canada] - 20.39m
- Jaida Ross [United States] - 20.13m
- Maddi Wesche [New Zealand] - 20.06m
- Jessica Schilder [Netherlands] - 20.03m
- Maggie Ewen [United States] - 19.71m
- Fanny Roos [Sweden] - 19.27m
- Gong Lijiao [China] - 19.22m
Men's Pole Vault
- Armand Duplantis [Sweden] - 6.00m
- Sam Kendricks [United States] - 5.80m
- Austin Miller [United States] - 5.80m
- Keaton Daniel [United States] - 5.60m
- KC Lightfoot [United States] - 5.60m
- Matt Ludwig [United States] - 5.60m
- Renaud Lavillenie [France] - NM
Women's 400m
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone [United States] - 49.43 seconds
- Aaliyah Butler [United States] - 49.86 seconds
- Isabella Whittaker [United States] - 50.81 seconds
- Rhasidat Adeleke [Ireland] - 51.33 seconds
- Dejanea Oakley [Jamaica] - 51.45 seconds
- Rosey Effiong [United States] - 51.62 seconds
- Bailey Lear [United States] - 51.83 seconds