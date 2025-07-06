Prefontaine Classic 2025 Results : Sha'Carri Richardson faces massive upset; Kishane Thompson clinches title

The 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic was conducted at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Eugene Prefontaine Classic also serves as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League.

Multiple records were broken at the Prefontaine Classic, including the world records in the women's 1500m as well as the 5000m event. However, this was only the beginning. Sha'Carri Richardson, one of the top favorites, was surprised by her teammate Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who clocked 10.75 seconds to win the event.

Richardson finished last amongst the nine runners, with a timing of 11.19 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic. It wasn't better for her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, either, who finished seventh amongst the nine runners in the men's 100m event.

On the other hand, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again proved her mettle at the Prefontaine Classic, though she won the 400m dash instead of the 400m hurdles event. Jamaican sprinting sensation Kishane Thompson cemented his position as a top sprinter by winning the men's 100m event with a timing of 9.85 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden once again won the men's pole vault with ease. This time, the world record mark wasn't broken by the Swedish-American pole vaulter, though. Following are the results of the 50th Eugene Prefontaine Classic:

Results of the Eugene Prefontaine Classic [Eugene Diamond League]

Men's 100m

Kishane Thompson Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty

Kishane Thompson [Jamaica] - 9.85 seconds Zharnel Hughes [Great Britain] - 9.91 seconds [Season Best] Trayvon Bromell [United States] - 9.94 seconds Brandon Hicklin [United States] - 9.98 seconds Ackeem Blake [Jamaica] - 10.03 seconds Bayanda Walaza [South Africa] - 10.04 seconds Christian Coleman [United States] - 10.06 seconds [Season Best] Lachlan Kennedy [Australia] - 10.07 seconds

Men's 1500m [Mile]

Niels Laros [Netherlands] - 3:45.94 [NR] Yared Nuguse [United States] - 3:45.95 [SB] Azeddine Habz [France] - 3:46.65 [NR] Cole Hocker [United States] - 3:47.43 [PB] Reynold Cheruiyot [Kenya] - 3:47.46 [PB] Cameron Myers [Australia] - 3:47.50 Timothy Cheruiyot [Kenya] - 3:47.71 [PB] Jake Wightman [Great Britain] - 3:47.82 [PB]

Women's 800m

Tsige Duguma [Ethiopia] - 1:57.10 Prudence Sekgodiso [South Africa] - 1:57.16 [PB] Halimah Nakaayi [Uganda] - 1:57.89 [SB] Anaais Bourgoin [France] - 1:58.41 Shafiqua Maloney [United States] - 1:58.49 Maevyn Rogers [Great Britain] - 1:58.49 [SB] Jemma Reekie [Great Britain] - 1:58.66 [SB] Worknesh Mesele [Kenya] - 1:59.72

Women's Discus Throw

Valerie Allman [United States] - 70.68m [MR] Cierra Jackson [United States] - 67.82m [PB] Sandra Elkasevic [Croatia] - 66.97m [SB] Jorinde van Klinken [Netherlands] - 66.12m Yaime Perez [Cuba] - 65.96m Laulauga Tausaga [United States] - 64.94m Marike Steinacker [Germany] - 63.64m Jayden Ulrich [United States] - 62.15m

Men's 200m

Letsile Tebogo [Botswana] - 19.76 seconds [WL] Courtney Lindsey [United States] -19.87 seconds [SB] Alexander Ogando [Dominican Republic] - 19.94 seconds Robert Gregory [United States] - 20.04 seconds [SB] Jereem Richards [United States] - 20.23 seconds Bryan Levell [Jamaica] - 20.25 seconds Aaron Brown [Canada] - 20.44 seconds Joseph Fahnbulleh [Liberia] - 20.53 seconds

Men's 400m

Matthew Hudson-Smith [Great Britain] - 44.10 seconds [SB] Christopher Bailey [United States] - 44.15 seconds [PB] Jacory Patterson [United States] - 44.31 seconds Khaleb McRae [United States] - 44.45 seconds Muzala Samukonga [Zambia] - 44.49 seconds [SB] Charlie Dobson [Great Britain] - 44.65 seconds Kirani James [Grenada] - 44.80 seconds [SB] Alexander Doom [Belgium] - 45.68 seconds

Men's 400m hurdles

Alison dos Santos [Brazil] - 46.65 seconds Rai Benjamin [United States] - 46.71 seconds Ezekiel Nathaniel [Nigeria] - 47.88 seconds Trevor Bassitt [United States] - 48.29 seconds Abderrahman Samba [Qatar] - 48.76 seconds CJ Allen [United States] - 49.58 seconds Assinie Wilson [Jamaica] - 49.89 seconds Alessandro Sibilio [Italy] - 50.17 seconds

Men's Shot Put

Joe Kovacs [United States] - 22.48m [WL] Roger Steen [United States] - 22.11m [PB] Chukwuebuka Enekwechi [Nigeria] - 22.10m [AR] Adrian Piperi [United States] - 22.09m [PB] Rajindra Campbell [Jamaica] - 22.04m [SB] Payton Otterdahl [United States] - 21.92m Leonardo Fabbri [Italy] - 21.71m Tom Walsh [New Zealand] - 21.50m

Women's 100m

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden [United States] - 10.75 seconds Julien Alfred [St. Lucia] - 10.77 seconds Marie Josee Ta Lou Smith [Ivory Coast] - 10.90 seconds Tina Clayton [Jamaica] - 11.02 seconds Favour Ofili [Nigeria] - 11.09 seconds Dina Asher-Smith [Great Britain] - 11.14 seconds Twanisha Terry [United States] - 11.17 seconds Maia McCoy [United States] - 11.17 seconds Sha'Carri Richardson [United States] 11.19 seconds [SB]

Women's 1500m

Faith Kipyegon [Kenya] - 3:48.68 [WR] Diribe Welteji [Ethiopia] - 3:51.44 [PB] Jessica Hull [Australia] - 3:52.67 [SB] Georgia Hunter Bell [Great Britain] - 3:54.76 [SB] Nikki Hiltz [United States] - 3:55.96 [SB] Sinclaire Johnson [United States] - 3:56.93 [SB] Sarah Healy [Ireland] - 3:57.20 Saron Berhe [Ethiopia] - 3:57.72 [PB]

Women's 5000m

Beatrice Chebet [Kenya] - 13:58.06 [WR] Agnes Jebet Ngetich [Kenya] -14:01.29 [PB] Gudaf Tsegay [Ethiopia] - 14:04.41 [SB] Margaret Akidor [Kenya] - 14:30.34 [PB] Caroline Nyaga [Kenya] - 14:30.45 [SB] Medina Eisa [Ethiopia] - 14:31.15 Aleshign Baweke [Ethiopia] - 14:31.94 Fantaye Belayneh [Ethiopia] - 14:33.27 [PB]

Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Winfred Yavi [Bahrain] - 8:45.25 [MR, WL] Faith Cherotich [Kenya] - 8:48.71 [PB] Peruth Chemutai [Uganda] - 8:51.77 [SB] Norah Jemuto [Kazakhstan] - 8:59.46 [SB] Sembo Almayew [Ethiopia] - 8:59.90 [PB] Gabrielle Jennings [United States] - 9:06.61 [PB] Alemnat Walle [Ethiopia] - 9:06.88 [PB] Kaylee Mitchell [United States] - 9:08.66 [PB]

Women's Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall [United States] - 7.07 m [WL] Malaika Mihambo [Germany] - 7.01m Claire Brant [United States] - 6.80m Jasmine Moore [United States] - 6.71m Lex Brown [United States] - 6.71m Ackelia Smith [Jamaica] - 6.67m Ivana Spanovic [Serbia] - 6.52m Quanesha Burks [United States] - 6.42m

Women's Shot Put

Chase Jackson [United States] - 20.94m Sarah Mitton [Canada] - 20.39m Jaida Ross [United States] - 20.13m Maddi Wesche [New Zealand] - 20.06m Jessica Schilder [Netherlands] - 20.03m Maggie Ewen [United States] - 19.71m Fanny Roos [Sweden] - 19.27m Gong Lijiao [China] - 19.22m

Men's Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis [Sweden] - 6.00m Sam Kendricks [United States] - 5.80m Austin Miller [United States] - 5.80m Keaton Daniel [United States] - 5.60m KC Lightfoot [United States] - 5.60m Matt Ludwig [United States] - 5.60m Renaud Lavillenie [France] - NM

Women's 400m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone [United States] - 49.43 seconds Aaliyah Butler [United States] - 49.86 seconds Isabella Whittaker [United States] - 50.81 seconds Rhasidat Adeleke [Ireland] - 51.33 seconds Dejanea Oakley [Jamaica] - 51.45 seconds Rosey Effiong [United States] - 51.62 seconds Bailey Lear [United States] - 51.83 seconds

