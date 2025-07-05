Prefontaine Classic 2025: Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch

The 2025 Prefontaine Classic is all set to take place on July 5 at the iconic Hayward Field. The event is a part of the Diamond League season and will be the ninth stop of the league this season.

Several top-class athletes will be competing in this event, including the likes of 2024 Olympians such as Sha'Carri Richardson, Julien Alfred, who will be locking horns in the Women's 100m race. 400m hurdles Olympic champion, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, will also be making her debut in this competition on Saturday, where she will run the 400m flat, outside of her regular hurdles race.

Other top athletes who will feature in the competition include Kishane Thompson, Christian Coleman, who will be competing in the 100m Men's events. The competition will start around 10 AM Pacific Time and will also feature several para-athletics events. Notable para-athletes who will feature in this 50th edition of the competition include the 2024 Paris Paralympics gold medalist, Hunter Woodhall.

Other events for the youth and wheelchair athletes are also scheduled to be held in the competition. On that note, let's know more about the schedule and streaming details of the 2025 Prefontaine Classic.

Prefontaine Classic 2025: Schedule and order of events

Here is the complete schedule of the 2025 Prefontaine Classic (All in Pacific Time):

10:00 AM- Hammer Throw Men's

10:30 AM- Wheelchair Men's and Women's 100m

10:40 AM- 1500m Girls's

10:50 AM- Discus Throw Men's

10:52 AM- 1500m Boys

11:10 AM- 1000m Men's

11:25- Hammer Throw Women's

12:00 PM- Para Athletics 100m Women's

12:07 PM- Para Athletics 100m Men's

12:14 PM- Para Athletics 800m T54 Women's

12:24 PM- Para Athletics 200m T62/64 Men's

12:27 PM- Shot Put Women's

12:30 PM- Pole Vault Men's

12:35 PM- 100m Invitational Women's

12:38 PM- Long Jump Women's

12:44 PM- 100m Hurdles Women's

12:51 PM- International Mile Men's

1:04 PM- 400m Hurdles Men's

1:12 PM- 100m Men's sprint

1:20 PM- 5000m Women's

1:43 PM- 400m Men's sprint

1:46 PM- Discus Throw Women's

1:51 PM- 400m Women's sprint

1:55 PM- Shot Put Men's

1:58 PM- 800m Mutola Women's

2:07 PM- 3000m Women's steeplechase

2:23 PM- 200m Men's

2:32 PM- Bowermile Men's

2:44 PM- 100m Women's

2:50 PM- 1500m Women's

Prefontaine Classic 2025: Where to watch and streaming details

The live streaming for this Diamond League event will be available for the fans on Peacock and NBC. Additionally, FloTrack will also be providing coverage and updates for the viewers around the USA.

