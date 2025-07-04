Prefontaine Classic 2025: Top athletes to watch out for ft Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and a few other elite athletes will compete at the most anticipated 2025 Prefontaine Classic, also known as the Eugene Diamond League. The annual event will be held on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The 2025 Prefontaine Classic will feature 98 Olympic and Paralympic medallists and 14 world record holders from 40 countries.
Let's look at the top few athletes competing on Saturday, July 5.
Sha'Carri Richardson in women's 100m
Sha'Carri Richardson returned to track in the 2025 season at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo. However, the American athlete fell short of executing a dominating performance and finished fourth after clocking 11.47 seconds. Richardson will return to the Hayward Field to defend her 100m title. Richardson dominated the event last year after posting a stunning time of 10.83 seconds to defeat the Olympic champion Julien Alfred.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in women's 400m
Ditching her pet event, the 400m hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the flat 400m at the Prefontaine Classic. She dominated the 400m hurdles event at Kingston and Miami Grand Slam Track editions. Her 2025 season has been a year of experimentation as the multiple-time Olympic medalist clocked a notable time of 11.21 seconds at the Philadelphia edition, which placed her in 98th place, ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson on the list of fastest 2025 100m sprinters
Tara Davis-Woodhall in the women's long jump
Following her stunning victory at the Paris Olympics, Tara Davis-Woodhall has marked her prospect as the strongest long jump athlete in the women's long jump event. She will compete against a few other elite jumpers, including Jasmine Moore, Malaika Mihambo, and Quanesha Burks, at the Prefontaine Classic.
Kishane Thompson in the men's 100m
After dominating the 100m race with a world lead at the Jamaican National Trials last week, Kishane Thompson will compete at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. He posted a stunning time of 9.80 seconds at the National Stadium in Jamaica. With the recent win, Thompson is poised to enter the lineup as the top contender at the Eugene Diamond League against Ackeem Blake, Christian Coleman, and Zharnel Hughes.
Julien Alfred in the women's 100m
Julien Alfred will enter as the tough opponent for Sha'Carri Richardson at the Prefontaine Classic. She made her 2025 season's 100m debut at the Diamond League Oslo on June 12. The St.Lucian's first Olympic medalist dominated the event with 10.08 seconds to defeat Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith and Dina Asher-Smith. The clash between the Olympic champion and last year's 100m winner, Richardson, is poised to be the highlight of the competition.