Tara Davis-Woodhall on her "missions" in long jump as she aims for the sport to gain more recognition

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently revealed her plans to help her sport earn more global recognition. Davis Woodhall secured her first Olympic gold medal in the long jump event at the Paris Games, following which she has been seen navigating a busy schedule, attending media appearances, competing in matches, and gracing multiple high-profile events.

She has often made use of her platform to promote track and field and is now on a mission to bring the world's eyes to the long jump. The Olympian has opened up about the struggles she and her husband, Paralympian athlete Hunter Woodhall, face to gain coverage, including carrying their own videographer to record their performances in an enticing way.

In an interview with 'A Touch More,' the Olympian stated her goal of registering the long-standing world record to help bring more attention to the long jump. She further voiced her opinion that the long jump deserves the same recognition as other sports.

"It was a big shift in mind to think of what more can I do for the sport? What more do I want as an individual for my own success, and honestly, I have figured out that I just want to be the best long jumper that there ever was. The world record has been standing since the 1980s, and one of my missions is to take that record down and then just to bring more eyes to the sport."

" I want the long jump to change in particular. I feel like we deserve the spotlight just as the other events," she added.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently signed a deal to become the part-owner of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's track and field league Athlos alongside Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up on watching her husband Hunter Woodhall compete

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently opened up on how she feels watching her husband in action. She highlighted the intensity of nerves she experiences while watching him compete, adding that she can't even watch or listen as the race starts.

"Oh my Gosh! I'm in shambles when I'm watching Hunter. I can barely even watch the race. I close my eyes and ears when the gun goes off just in case and I'm like, 'Everything's Good! We're starting, okay! Go Hunter!' I can't control anything, let me go out there and run for you! Just go, go go!"

Hunter Woodhall won a gold medal in the 400m at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

