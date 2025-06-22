"Getting emotional being here" - Tara Davis-Woodhall gets overwhelmed before performing in major event with historical significance

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared a video of herself getting overwhelmed as she entered the iconic Stockholm Olympic Stadium ahead of her Diamond League appearance. The Paris Olympic gold medalist competed at the Stockholm Diamond League, held on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Davis-Woodhall clinched the victory with a meeting record of 7.05m in Stockholm. The American equalled the 36-year-old meeting record set by Galina Chistyakova. She defeated Larissa Iapichino and fellow teammate Jasmine Moore, who listed 6.90m and 9.76m, respectively. This feat marked her second Diamond League victory after her dominance in Rome last season, where she posted 7.02m.

Ahead of her 2025 season Diamond League's debut in Stockholm, she was seen preparing for the clash at the legendary stadium with her husband, Hunter Woodhall. In the video, which she shared on Instagram after the event, the jumper is seen feeling emotional and excited about competing in Sweden for the first time.

Trending

"Getting emotional being here," she said. "This is so sick, oh my gosh dude. In Sweden for the very first time, first Diamond League for me, second Diamond League for the Woodhalls... Catch up with the times be the best. It's like the best is when you keep the historicness, like the history within like, you guys are silly."

The Stockholm stadium was built as the main event venue for the 1912 Olympics. It is built in a typical Swedish National Romantic style and features statues sculpted by Carl Eldh and Carl Fagerberg.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up on the struggle to gain popularity for track and field events on TV

Tara Davis-Woodhall during the Team USA Media Summit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently opened up on the struggles track and field faces to gain popularity. She highlighted that she and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, have to hire a videographer for every event to capture their performances appealingly.

“It’s really hard to find clips of track and field. So we have to bring our videographers to come film and actually make my and Hunter’s jumps and running a little bit more sexy," Davis-Woodhall said. “So it can be appealing to the naked eye for someone who’s not a track fan. We have to go a little bit deeper into our social media to make it an actual brand.” (Via variety.com)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently joined Alexis Ohanian's Athlos, a women-only track and field event, alongside her peers Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More