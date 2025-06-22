Hunter Woodhall reacts as para-athletics finds new hope after inclusion in major American event

Hunter Woodhall reacted to four para athletics events getting added to the Prefontaine Classic meet program this year. The Diamond League stop in Eugene will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Hunter Woodhall, who had his legs amputated at just 11 months old, defied odds and gained recognition as one of the most successful para-athletes on the track. He won the 200m T44 silver and 400m T44 bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was named 2016 Male High School Track Athlete of the Year.
Woodhall continued his momentum at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earning the 400m T62 bronze. He also added the 100m T64 and 400m T62 silver medals at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe. The 26-year-old's first Olympic gold came at the Paris Olympics, where he finished in pole position in the 400m T62 event.
Besides making strides on the track, Hunter Woodhall has always been a strong advocate for para events' inclusion and para-athletes' exposure in the sporting realm. He recently reacted to Prefontaine Diamond announcing four para-athletics events in the meet program, slated to take place on July 5, 2025.
"LETS GOOO!!" he commented under FloTrack Instagram's post.
The 50th edition of the meet will have the new events, Men’s Para Athletics 100m, Women’s Para Athletics 100m, Men’s Para Athletics 200m T62, and Women’s Para Athletics 800m T54.
The Paralympic gold medalist will headline the 200m T62 event.
Hunter Woodhall once shared a valuable piece of advice to a young kid regarding dealing with criticisms
Hunter Woodhall, with his dominance on the track, proved himself as an inspiration to young athletes who wish to walk in his footsteps. At his wife's eponymous event, the Tara Davis Invitational, a young kid walked up to the para-athlete, asking him for advice on dealing with ridicule from fellow kids. Drawing lessons from his journey, Woodhall shared that disabilities become superpowers and feeling confident in the unusual makes all the difference.
"Listen buddy, everything that they're making fun of you for, anything they point out about you, when you get older, it's going to be your superpower. It's going to be what you change the world with. You gotta be proud of being different, you gotta be proud of looking different, doing things different, because that's what makes a difference in the world. You're exactly who you need to be so don't feel like you need to be anybody else but yourself.”
The 26-year-old was the first double-amputee track and field athlete to earn a Division I athletic scholarship. He committed to the University of Arkansas and was nominated for NCAA Game Changer of the Year by the end of his freshman year.