Hunter Woodhall reacts as para-athletics finds new hope after inclusion in major American event

Hunter Woodhall reacted to four para athletics events getting added to the Prefontaine Classic meet program this year. The Diamond League stop in Eugene will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Ad

Hunter Woodhall, who had his legs amputated at just 11 months old, defied odds and gained recognition as one of the most successful para-athletes on the track. He won the 200m T44 silver and 400m T44 bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was named 2016 Male High School Track Athlete of the Year.

Woodhall continued his momentum at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, earning the 400m T62 bronze. He also added the 100m T64 and 400m T62 silver medals at the 2024 World Championships in Kobe. The 26-year-old's first Olympic gold came at the Paris Olympics, where he finished in pole position in the 400m T62 event.

Ad

Trending

Besides making strides on the track, Hunter Woodhall has always been a strong advocate for para events' inclusion and para-athletes' exposure in the sporting realm. He recently reacted to Prefontaine Diamond announcing four para-athletics events in the meet program, slated to take place on July 5, 2025.

"LETS GOOO!!" he commented under FloTrack Instagram's post.

Hunter's comment on Prefontaine Classic's announcement; Instagram - @flotrack

The 50th edition of the meet will have the new events, Men’s Para Athletics 100m, Women’s Para Athletics 100m, Men’s Para Athletics 200m T62, and Women’s Para Athletics 800m T54.

Ad

The Paralympic gold medalist will headline the 200m T62 event.

Hunter Woodhall once shared a valuable piece of advice to a young kid regarding dealing with criticisms

Woodhall at the Bath & Body Works Counts Down To Candle Day 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Hunter Woodhall, with his dominance on the track, proved himself as an inspiration to young athletes who wish to walk in his footsteps. At his wife's eponymous event, the Tara Davis Invitational, a young kid walked up to the para-athlete, asking him for advice on dealing with ridicule from fellow kids. Drawing lessons from his journey, Woodhall shared that disabilities become superpowers and feeling confident in the unusual makes all the difference.

Ad

"Listen buddy, everything that they're making fun of you for, anything they point out about you, when you get older, it's going to be your superpower. It's going to be what you change the world with. You gotta be proud of being different, you gotta be proud of looking different, doing things different, because that's what makes a difference in the world. You're exactly who you need to be so don't feel like you need to be anybody else but yourself.”

The 26-year-old was the first double-amputee track and field athlete to earn a Division I athletic scholarship. He committed to the University of Arkansas and was nominated for NCAA Game Changer of the Year by the end of his freshman year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More