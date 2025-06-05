Tara Davis Woodhall pens an emotional note for husband Hunter Woodhall as he announces a new goals amid helping people with disabilities 

Tara Davis Woodhall reacted as her husband Hunter Woodhall recalled his journey from his amputation surgery to gaining passion for running and eventually winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris. She expressed her admiration for her husband and revaled that she was proud of his inspirational journey as well as outstanding achievements in track and field.

Ad

As the 2025 outdoor season kick started, Hunter Woodhall announced his goal to make running accessible to everyone and he shared that he wanted to help people with disabilities by providing them with running prosthetics. He expressed his elation after a bill was passed in Arkansas that forced insurance to cover secondary prosthetics.

Recently, Hunter Woodhal posted a video on Instagram on the occassion of 'global running day' and shared that his current personal best in the 400m stands at 46.09s. He revealed that one of his biggest goals in life is to break the 46s barrier and run a 400m race in 45s. Woodhall's constant determination to become a better version of himself and chase his goals, inspired his wife and she penned an emotional note while reacting to his vidoe.

Ad

Trending

Tara Davis Woodhall shared that Hunter has been her inspiration every single day and she was very motivated by his grit as well determintaion to go out of his comfort zone to acheive his goals. Moroever, she shared that he is an incredible husband, training partner and best friend.

"When I tell yall he is my inspiration everyday... every single day l look at him in just awe of how far he's come. God has blessed me with the most incredible husband/training partner/ & bestfriend," she wrote.

Ad

Tara Davis Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall | Instagram@_taarra_

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More