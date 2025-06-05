Tara Davis Woodhall pens an emotional note for husband Hunter Woodhall as he announces a new goals amid helping people with disabilities 

Tara Davis Woodhall reacted as her husband Hunter Woodhall recalled his journey from his amputation surgery to gaining passion for running and eventually winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris. She expressed her admiration for her husband and revaled that she was proud of his inspirational journey as well as outstanding achievements in track and field.
As the 2025 outdoor season kick started, Hunter Woodhall announced his goal to make running accessible to everyone and he shared that he wanted to help people with disabilities by providing them with running prosthetics. He expressed his elation after a bill was passed in Arkansas that forced insurance to cover secondary prosthetics.
Recently, Hunter Woodhal posted a video on Instagram on the occassion of 'global running day' and shared that his current personal best in the 400m stands at 46.09s. He revealed that one of his biggest goals in life is to break the 46s barrier and run a 400m race in 45s. Woodhall's constant determination to become a better version of himself and chase his goals, inspired his wife and she penned an emotional note while reacting to his vidoe.
Tara Davis Woodhall shared that Hunter has been her inspiration every single day and she was very motivated by his grit as well determintaion to go out of his comfort zone to acheive his goals. Moroever, she shared that he is an incredible husband, training partner and best friend.
"When I tell yall he is my inspiration everyday... every single day l look at him in just awe of how far he's come. God has blessed me with the most incredible husband/training partner/ & bestfriend," she wrote.
