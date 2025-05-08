“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't” - Tara Davis-Woodhall weighs in on life and relationship after the Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall led a fantastic campaign at the Paris Olympics, winning her maiden gold medal in the long jump. Recently, the American reflected on her life after the Games, highlighting what has changed and what hasn't.

At the 2024 Olympics, not only did Davis-Woodhall win gold, but her celebration with husband Hunter Woodhall after her final jump also went viral. The moment quickly became one of the highlights of the Games. Since then, the Woodhalls have shot to fame, and become one of the most well-known couples of the track and field world.

Most recently, Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband made an appearance on the Well Played podcast, where they discussed their life after Paris. The long jumper highlighted that while their lives has turned around, their ‘four walls’ were still the same, saying (at 41:21),

“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids.”

After the 2024 Olympics, Davis-Woodall and Woodhall returned to Paris for the Paralympics, where the latter won gold in the men's 400m T62m event.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up about competing and training alongside Hunter Woodhall

The Woodhalls at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party (Image Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall first met in 2017, when they were still in high school. The duo quickly grew close, and began dating soon after. Since then, the two have been each other's biggest cheerleaders on and off the track.

In their appearance on the Well Played podcast, the Woodhalls also spoke about supporting each other in their respective sports. Reflecting on training together, Davis-Woodhall said (at 34:01),

“I feel like we found that passion for the sport individually and then you bring two people together that have the same joy and same love for the sport. It enhances that feeling of ‘okay, I'm not alone in this’. So everyday we're just pushing each other to our limits. It's the best thing ever, I wouldn't be able to do this without him.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall began their 2025 season with an appearance at the Drake Relays. Davis-Woodhall won gold in the long jump with a meet record of 6.75m, while Woodhall clocked a 48.13s in the 400m.

