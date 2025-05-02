"Worst part" - Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall reveal challenging part of traveling as professional athletes

Tara Davis Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently opened up about the challenges they face as professional athletes. The couple was recently present in Miami after a successful outing at the Drake Relays in Iowa.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion long jumper uploaded a video with her Paralympic champion husband, where they highlighted the problem of inadequate public tracks. They showed the video of a locked athletic facility, which made their stay in Miami quite difficult.

Woodhall shared her thoughts in the video uploaded on Instagram.

"This is the worst part about traveling and training as an athlete"

The Olympic champion was backed by her husband, Hunter Woodhall, who added,

"It s***s, we're in Miami.. We go on a google map, we look for a track, and we hope that it's unlocked!"

Tara made a hilarious appeal to make tracks accessible for the public, as she said,

"Make tracks public again! Hunter says we should hop it!"

Hunter remembered how the couple used to hop over the fences, as he said,

"Like we used to do it back in the day!"

However, Tara didn't approve of the idea and said,

"This looks like a terrible, terrible idea. Imagine the tent [tetanus] we might get!"

A few weeks ago, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall announced their sponsorship with Nike. They were previously sponsored by Lululemon for three years, following which both sides parted ways. The Woodhalls have joined the likes of Sha'Carri Richardson and Tatyana McFadden with their new sponsorship deal.

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on how she balances coaching and training

The Kansas State University administration announced Tara Davis-Woodhall as the assistant track and field coach in August 2024. The 25-year-old Olympic champion long jumper also reconnected with old coach Travis Geopfert, the current track and field director of the institute.

In a conversation with SELF magazine in December 2024, the long jumper opened up on how she balances both coaching at the Kansas State University and her training as an athlete. In her words,

"I’ll be training with them. So it’s the best of both worlds, where I can demonstrate, but also, I can watch on my break time or in between my sets and coach that way. Having the chance to just keep on jumping with people is also a competition for me and pushes me to be better."

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently convinced entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian to include a field event in the second season of ATHLOS. Woodhall will be seen in action in the long jump event, scheduled for October 10 at the Icahn Stadium in New York.

