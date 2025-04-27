Tara Davis-Woodhall jumps in celebration after setting meet record in season opener

Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrated after winning her long jump season opener in a dominant fashion. The reigning Olympic champion reached 6.75m to set the meet record at the 115th Drake Relays in Iowa.

Tara Davis-Woodhall was a force to be reckoned with at the 2024 Paris Games. She jumped 7.10m to win her maiden gold and celebrated with her husband and constant support system, Hunter Woodhall, who also clinched his first Paralympic gold days later. Following that, the long jumper joined the Kansas State University's track and field team as an assistant coach.

In between coaching duties, Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband continued training under Travis Geopfert, the Director of Track and Field/Cross Country of K-State. On April 26, the former competed for the first time in 2025 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. She touched 6.75m with her gold medal-winning jump and broke the meet record.

In a video posted by The Woodhalls' official Instagram page, the 25-year-old waved at the crowd and cheered with them after her win.

"In a huge head wind Tara jumps a MEET RECORD of 6.75m in her season opener!!! LET HER COOK"

David-Woodhall was nominated for the World Athletics Award for her winning feats in 2024.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently joined the Nike family

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband at 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - (Source: Getty)

The long jumper and the five-time Paralympic medalist, Hunter Woodhall, were long-time partners of Lululemon. However, recently, they joined Nike, the brand that is currently valued at $86 billion (Forbes). Tara Davis-Woodhall shared a picture of the couple sporting Nike ensembles and flexing their athletic statures.

"WOODHALLS X NIKE," the caption read.

The Olympian expressed excitement and described how the giant brand will help her reach her goals and catapult her to success.

"I’m always searching for ways to level up my performance and make a lasting impact on the track and field community, and partnering with Nike will help me push my limits while growing and giving back to the sport I love.” (Nike)

David-Woodhall competed at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, where she touched the 7.07m mark and won her first World Indoors gold medal. She was coming fresh off finishing runner-up in the long jump at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The California-born made her Olympic debut in the 2021 Tokyo, but she failed to make it to the podium, finishing sixth with 6.84m.

