Track and field athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall have signed a sponsorship deal with Nike, who are currently valued at $86 billion (per Forbes). The couple have been married since 2022 and are both Olympic athletes. They join a decorated roster of track and field athletes that are sponsored by Nike, such as Sha'Carri Richardson and Tatyana McFadden.

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and also competed at the Paris Olympics where she won a gold medal in the Long Jump event. She met her husband, Hunter, at a track meet when the pair were just 17. Hunter Woodhall is a Paralympic athlete, who specializes in the 200m and 400m T62 events. He also won a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The pair can be seen posing together in a post shared by the couple on Instagram, with the caption:

"WOODHALLS X NIKE"

On February 10, Tara Davis-Woodhall had written an Instagram post thanking Lululemon for all their support over the past three years.

Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are set to compete at the upcoming Drake Relays.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall share their thoughts on Nike sponsorship deal

Tara-Davis Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall at the NASCAR Cup Series - Source: Getty

Tara-Davis Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall shared their thoughts on their latest sponsorship deal with Nike. The couple are set to debut their new Nike shoes at the upcoming Drake Relays.

In an interview with Nike, Tara-Davis Woodhall said:

“Nike is more than a sponsor: It’s a partner in creating change for women in sport, turning belief into action through its deep support for athletes, innovative footwear and apparel, and a mission of expanding sport for the next generation. I’m always searching for ways to level up my performance and make a lasting impact on the track and field community, and partnering with Nike will help me push my limits while growing and giving back to the sport I love.”

Her husband, Hunter Woodhall, also revealed what attracted him to Nike.

“One of the things that immediately attracted me to Nike is a shared mindset rooted in the idea that better is never good enough. At Nike, and in running, there’s a never-ending pursuit of trial, progress and innovation — and I’m inspired by the prospect of what we can create together, both to help me improve my performance and to serve athletes worldwide.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall has also competed at the World Championships, where she has won a silver medal in the Long Jump event. In her collegiate career, she represented the University of Georgia and then transferred to the University of Texas.

