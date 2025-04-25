Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall refute pregnancy speculations

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently shared that they had a pregnancy scare, which sparked reactions from their fans online. The couple have been married since 2022 and often engage with their fans online. Tara is a track and field athlete, who specializes in the long jump and 100m hurdles events. Hunter, on the other hand, is a Paralympic athlete who competes in the 200m and 400m sprint events.

Hunter Woodhall made his debut at the 2015 World Championships and went on to win two medals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. He recently won a gold medal in the men’s 400m T62 final at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Tara Davis-Woodhall also competed in Paris, winning a gold medal in the Women's Long Jump event.

In a post shared on Instagram, the couple revealed that they underwent a pregnancy test and were relieved to know that Tara was not pregnant. They wrote:

"We took a pregnancy test. Thankfully not pregnant yet 😂😉,"

The post sparked reactions from their fans, who showed concern by commenting on their post. One user wrote:

"Never heard of a false positive apparently,"

Tara Davis-Woodhall responded to the comment, writing:

"I'm bleeding"

Another user wrote:

"Awwww. He’s clapping for a negative test but I feel like you would be okay with a happy accident. Maybe have a heart-to-heart talk and let him know how you feel. I may be completely wrong but if I’m right just know that’s it’s okay to want to start a family. Love you guys!"

Tara responded to the comment by writing:

"you’re wrong. I was jumping for joy. You just didn’t get to see that part"

Hunter Woodhall also commented on the post, denying any pregnancy rumours.

"To clarify we do want to have a family. Just dont think we currently have the time and focus to give our kids what they deserve. One day tho ❤️"

Tara Davis-Woodhall also shared the same sentiment, writing:

"YALL! I CANT AND DO NOT WANT A BABY RIGHT NOW! PUHHLEASEEEEE 😂"

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall first met at a track meet in Idaho when they were aged just 17.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall got married in Texas

Tara-Davis Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are both Olympic athletes and first met back in 2017. Since then, their relationship has only grown, with the couple getting married in D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas back in 2022.

When the couple are not competing, they take to social media to share insights into their lives. They have a YouTube channel called 'Tara and Hunter', which has gained over 900k subscribers.

