Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall share a major update about their family as they gear up for the 2025 season

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are a power couple of the track and field world. As the duo gear up for their 2025 season, they recently shared a major update about the size of their family with fans.

While Davis-Woodhall is a dominant force in the women's long jump event, Woodhall is one of the best 400m runners in the men's T62 category. The two athletes have been together since their high-school days and enjoy a large following on social media, with whom they share regular glimpses of their life.

Most recently, the Woodhalls revealed that they had undergone a small pregnancy scare. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple divulged the news that they were not expecting, with Woodhall saying,

“We took a pregnancy test yesterday.”

“I was, my app says four days, I was definitely five days late,” Davis-Woodhall added.

After showing a video of the negative pregnancy test, the Paralympic gold-medalist said,

“That was a bit of a sweat.”

“Just a tiny one, I knew I was good, I was just stressed,” Tara Davis-Woodhall chimed in.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall on starting a family

The Woodhalls at the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 (Image Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall first met at a track meet when they were 17. The couple soon began dating, and got married in 2022. Earlier this year, in an appearance on the ‘Beyond the Records' podcast hosted by Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway, the Woodhalls spoke about their feelings on starting a family.

Reflecting on having kids, Davis-Woodhall explained that while she hadn't been fond of the idea a year ago, she was slowly starting to change her mind, saying (at 50:03),

“(If you) asked me a year ago I was like ‘no I'm good’, (If you) asked me six months ago, ‘no I'm good’. Now I'm like ‘yeah I do want one’. I don't know what's happening. I think it's just hormones, turning 25, and realizing like going to the airport and watching that Mom struggle with all three kids and I'm like ‘I don't want that at all’. But then I see them rocking their baby and it's so cute, so sweet, I'm like ‘oh I want that’.”

Adding on to this, Woodhall explained that while the couple wasn't trying to have a baby, they'd be happy if they were expecting, saying,

“We're kind of at that point, that if we had a baby, we're going to celebrate it, we're going to be super super happy, but we're in no way trying to have a baby.”

On the track end of things, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are scheduled to begin their 2025 season at the Drake Relays. The event will take place between April 23 and 26, with the Woodhalls in action during the latter half of the competition.

