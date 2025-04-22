Hunter Woodhall drops a cryptic message about his silence

Hunter Woodhall shared a cryptic message surrounding his absence from the track in the 2025 season so far. The American is gearing up for his season's debut at the Drake Relays.

Woodhall wrapped up his 2024 season after competing at the Paris Paralympics, which saw him win two medals, a gold and a bronze medal. He clinched his first-ever gold medal in the T62 400m dash, where he recorded an impressive time of 46.36s, besting Johannes Floors and Olivier Hendricks.

Along with this, Woodhall also bagged a bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay. Following this campaign, the Paralympic athlete has not competed in any race yet and was also involved in a controversy related to Michael Johnson's statement about field events in November 2024. He and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, took a dig at the former athlete for stating that he could only 'save track' and not field with his new event, Grand Slam Track.

Months after this controversy, the athlete gears up to compete in his debut at the Drake Relays in the men's 400m, which is slated for April 22-26. Amid this, he wasn't too active on social media as well and shared a cryptic message about his silence on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"Been a little quiet but we got a reason. 4-25-25."

Hunter Woodhall gave a piece of valuable advice as he reflected upon struggles as an amputee athlete

Hunter Woodhall attended the Tara Davis Invitational meet alongside his wife, and long-jump Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall. A young fan asked him about how he should deal with kids teasing him.

Drawing from his experience as an amputee athlete and all his struggles, Hunter advised the child to be proud of the things that made him different.

“Listen buddy, everything that they're making fun of you for, anything they point out about you, when you get older, it's going to be your superpower. It's going to be what you change the world with. You gotta be proud of being different, you gotta be proud of looking different, doing things different, because that's what makes a difference in the world. You're exactly who you need to be so don't feel like you need to be anybody else but yourself.”

Hunter Woodhall made his Paralympic debut at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, which saw him win a silver medal in the T44 200m and a bronze medal in the T44 400m.

