Hunter Woodhall gushes over wife Tara Davis Woodhall as she steals the spotlight in latest photoshoot featuring her Olympic gold medal

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall are a power couple of the track and field world. Most recently, Woodhall made his appreciation for his wife known, as he gushed over her latest photoshoot.

Both the athletes have led incredible careers in their respective disciplines. Hunter is a five-time Paralympic medalist over the 400m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events, having won one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. He is also a two-year World Championships silver-medalist.

On the other hand, Davis-Woodhall is the reigning Olympic champion in the long jump, having stormed to gold in Paris in a dominant fashion. Recently, the long jumper took to Instagram to share glimpses of her life as of late, including a snap from a photoshoot featuring her Olympic gold.

Reacting to his wife's post, Hunter Woodhall reshared her post on his story, writing,

“Girl if you don't stop 🤤🤤🤤.”

Via Hunter Woodhall's Instagram

Hunter Woodhall recounts how Tara Davis-Woodhall helped him win the Paralympics gold

The Woodhalls at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Image Source: Getty)

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall both led spectacular campaigns at the 2024 Games. Davis-Woodhall competed at the Paris Olympics, clinching gold in the long jump with a mark of 7.10m, the only athlete in the finals to cross the 7m mark.

A month later, Woodhall competed at the Paris Paralympics, claiming gold in the 400m men's T62, and bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay. After his 400m victory, the sprinter revealed how his wife helped him win gold, saying (as quoted by Olympics.com),

“Tara has taught me a lot about self-affirmation. Before the Olympics, she was writing in her journal, ‘I will be the Olympic champ’. And ‘I am strong, I am fast’ I have had my journal here and I wrote in it today, ‘I will be the Paralympic champion’. And now I am.”

He went on to add that Davis-Woodhall kept the celebration of herself winning gold on the backburner while he geared up for the Paralympics, saying,

"She's so humble. She just, like, really took a backseat after winning the Olympic title and humbled herself, and just really took some time to put that energy back into me knowing that I had something coming up. Now I'm happy that we can celebrate together.”

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall first met in 2017, when they were still in high school. The couple immediately hit it off, and maintained a long distance relationship while in college. They got married in 2022, and are currently living in Manhattan, Kansas.

