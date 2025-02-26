Hunter Woodhall drops 3-word reaction on selfie with wife Tara Davis-Woodhall in latest update

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently shared a cozy selfie with the long-jump athlete. The couple are in their off-season, gearing up for the 2025 track season.

Davis-Woodhall and the paralympic athlete are extremely supportive of each other and are mostly seen spending time together. The long-jump athlete is fulfilling the role of an assistant track and field coach at Kansas University besides preparing for the upcoming season.

Amid this, Hunter Woodhall shared an adorable selfie of them on his Instagram story, showcasing their bond. The picture showed him leaning on her shoulder and added a caption that read:

"Thick as thieves❤️ @_tarra_"

Hunter Woodhall’s Instagram story (@hunterwoodhall)

A few days ahead of this, Woodhall celebrated his 26th birthday on February 17 by attending the Operators Award as a speaker. He took to Instagram and shared a video of a stadium full of people singing him 'Happy Birthday' after his wife revealed his birthday. The post's caption read:

"Just me and my 10,000 closest friends at my birthday."

Crediting his wife for the gesture, he added:

"I got to speak on my birthday then this happened.. Tara telling everyone it's my birthday.. 10,000 people singing me happy birthday."

Hunter Woodhall opened up about Tara Davis-Woodhall's commitment toward his Olympic goal

Olympic champions, Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall - Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall dreamt of winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Paris Paralympics. The long-jump athlete won her first-ever gold medal by taking a leap of 7.10m in the event. On the other hand, after almost a gap of one month, Woodhall won his first Paralympic gold medal in the T62 400m dash, where he clocked 46.36s.

Reflecting on this time, the Paralympic athlete revealed that his wife waited to celebrate her win until he won a gold medal. The couple recently appeared on 'Stagewell SPORT BEACH Clubhouse Content Studio,' where Hunter Woodhall opened up about Tara Davis-Woodhall's commitment toward his Paris Paralympics goal.

“I think a lot of people don't realize that between Tara's gold medal and my gold medal was literally a full month. Tara won the Olympics and then instead of self-serving, like going and doing interviews and media and all this stuff, she just literally put her medal in a drawer. We acted like it didn't happen and she's like, 'The job's not done yet; we got to get ready for the Paralympics'. So then it was a whole another month of just redoing the same things, like getting locked back in. It was just so incredible," said Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently announced that she won't be participating in the 2025 indoor track events.

