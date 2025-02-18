WATCH: Hunter Woodhall gets overwhelmed with emotions as he receives massive birthday surprise with 10,000 people from wife Tara Davis Woodhall

Hunter Woodhall made his feelings known about nearly 10,000 people singing him a happy birthday as he and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall attended the 2025 Operator Awards. The Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists were present on the panel as speakers.

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall had successful 2024 campaigns. They both won gold medals in the Olympics and Paralympics respectively, and have since been basking in the glory of their success. The couple shifted to Kansas for the long jumper's new role as assistant track and field coach at K-State, attended the GQ Men of the Year event, and spent the holidays together.

The Woodhalls also touched down in Arkansas, their previous home, trained on the tracks, and revisited memories. Shortly after, on February 17, 2025, they graced the Operators Awards stage with their presence as speakers. That day also happened to be Hunter's birthday.

In an Instagram post, the Paralympic sprinter posted a video of an arena full of people singing him 'Happy Birthday' as his wife revealed the news.

"Just me and my 10,000 closest friends at my birthday," he wrote on his Instagram post.

Crediting his wife for the sweet gesture, he wrote:

"I got to speak on my birthday then this happened.. Tara telling everyone it's my birthday.. 10,000 people singing me happy birthday."

On his Instagram story, the Paralympic gold medalist shared an adorable message for his wife, saying:

"Guys, this is a little impromptu but I just want to thank you, Tara. She just did a sweet surprise for my birthday and I just had the best birthday."

In response, the Olympian said:

"You're so sweet"

Tara Davis-Woodhall receives thank you notes from Hunter Woodhall; Instagram - @hunterwoodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall took a trip to Legoland on the latter's birthday

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall got married in 2022 after successfully pulling off a long-distance relationship. Since they wed, the Woodhalls have celebrated and supported each other's success and career endeavors. Ahead of another track season, Hunter celebrated his 26th birthday on February 17, 2025, with a sweet surprise from his wife.

The Woodhalls touched down in California to visit the Legoland amusement park. In a video clip shared by the Paralympian, Tara was seen showing him around the park. He thanked his wife in his caption, reading:

""Best birthday ever. #26🎂"

Alongside Paris 2024, Hunter Woodhall has also won medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Paralympic games. Tara won her first long jump gold at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

