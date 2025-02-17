"Best birthday ever": Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter thanks Olympian for thoughtful gift as he turns 26

Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall recently turned 26. He was given a sweet surprise by his Olympian wife Tara Davis-Woodhall -- a trip to the Legoland amusement park in California.

Woodhall took to Instagram to express his surprise on the same. He uploaded a clip of the visit on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Best birthday ever. Thanks lil Mama"

Screengrab of Hunter Woodhall's Instagram Story [Image Source : Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

However, that was not all. The Paralympic champion also uploaded a present given by the organizers on his Instagram story -- a customized Lego model showing the power couple in action mode. A delighted Woodhall wrote in the caption:

"Guys look what the @lego builders have made for us!"

Screengrab of the Lego model given to the Woodhalls [Image Source : Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

Hunter Woodhall is gearing up for the current season alongside his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Kansas State University. The Paralympic champion was recently attacked for his views about differently-abled athletes. He responded by sharing some of the verses from Kanye West's song 'Good Life'.

Hunter Woodhall calls out troll for taking a dig at the celebrity couple

Hunter Woodhall takes a swipe at a troll for trolling the Woodhall couple [Image Source : Getty]

Hunter Woodhall recently called out a troll for taking a swipe at the couple's celebration for the upcoming National Championships. According to a recent rule, para athletes and abled athletes will be allowed to take part in the same event at the upcoming US National Championships. This means that the US Outdoor National Championships and the US Para National Championships will be taking place at the same place and at the same time.

However, not everyone was impressed with the same. An internet troll took a jab at the USATF, saying that their decision 'won't do anything for the sport'. Woodhall took to Instagram to call out the troll, as he said:

“I do not do drama on the internet, but I had to speak up about this. You might have seen, for the first time in history, the USATF Outdoor Championships and the USATF Para National Championships will be held in the same place at the same time. And although this historically feels like a huge step towards inclusion, not everyone has good things to say.”

Woodhall added:

“His idea of progressing the sport is ganging up on people with disabilities. He is trying to create more separation and hate, I don't think he's going to listen to logic. He argues that no one cares to watch disabled athletes compete and says that this doesn't change the sport at all.”

Hunter Woodhall is aiming to mark his presence at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, which will be held for the first time in New Delhi, India. He had previously won two silver medals at the World Para Championships held in Kobe last year.

