"Ganging up on people with disabilities"- Hunter Woodhall hits out at troll who took a dig at the couple for celebrating recent track development

Paralympic gold-medalist Hunter Woodhall recently spoke out against an internet troll who criticized the USATF’s decision to hold the US track and field Nationals and Para Nationals together. Woodhall shared a lengthy video praising the decision, and encouraged fans to come to the Hayward field in July to watch the action live.

Earlier this week, the USATF announced that in 2025, for the first time in history, the Para National Championships will be combined with the National Outdoor Championships. Many praised the landmark decision, including Woodhall and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who is a long jump Olympic champion.

However, a certain internet user criticized the USATF's decision, alleging that viewers wouldn't find interest in the para athletics event. Taking to Instagram, Hunter Woodhall hit out at this claim in a lengthy video, saying,

“I do not do drama on the internet, but I had to speak up about this. You might have seen, for the first time in history, the USATF Outdoor Championships and the USATF Para National Championships will be held in the same place at the same time. And although this historically feels like a huge step towards inclusion, not everyone has good things to say.”

He went on to add clippings of the internet troll criticizing the USATF, before saying,

“His idea of progressing the sport is ganging up on people with disabilities. He is trying to create more separation and hate, I don't think he's going to listen to logic. He argues that no one cares to watch disabled athletes compete and says that this doesn't change the sport at all.”

Hunter Woodhall ended the video with a call to action, encouraging fans to sell out the Hayward Stadium between July 31 and August 3 in order to prove the troll wrong.

Hunter Woodhall shares training update for 2025 season

The 2025 track season is underway, and while Hunter Woodhall is yet to make his competitive debut for the year, he recently gave fans a small update about his training for the upcoming season.

Taking to Instagram, the American shared a video of himself completing a grueling workout session and simply captioned it with three gorilla emojis.

Woodhall had a fantastic year on the track in 2024. Last season, he qualified for his third consecutive Paralympics, winning gold in the men's 400m T62 and a bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay. This took the 25-year-old’s total Paralympic medal tally to five.

