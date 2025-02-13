WATCH: Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband Hunter gets emotional as they hear news of competing together at same event for first time since college

Tara Davis-Woodhall jumped in excitement after finding out that she will be competing at the same national championship as her husband, Hunter Woodhall. Both of them last competed in the same event in 2019, during their college days.

The couple got married on October 16, 2022, in McKinney, Texas, having held a long-distance relationship in college. Currently, they are one of the brightest stars of the track and field community and are gearing up to commence their 2025 season. They recently shared a video on their couple page on Instagram, revealing that they will be competing in the same national championship for the first time since 2019.

Davis-Woodhall was seen jumping in excitement, and Hunter was in tears after finding out that the US Paralympic Trials and Able Body champs will be held under the same roof. The post's caption read:

"For the first time in history. US Paralympic Trials and Able Body Champs will be under the same roof. We haven't competed at the same championship since 2019 in college. Unbelievably grateful, see you all in Eugene. Time to make history. Thank you @teamusa @usatf @tracktownusa for making it happen."

In 2017, Hunter and Davis' paths crossed at a track meet in Idaho during their senior year of high school. For Hunter, it was love at first sight, but their initial interaction was brief. They connected on social media and a few months later, Davis reached out, sparking a relationship that led to their engagement in 2021.

Hunter Woodhall opened up about watching Tara Davis-Woodhall compete at the Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall competed at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, respectively, and they were each other's biggest cheerleaders during this time. They ended up becoming Olympic champions for the first time with Davis winning a gold medal in the long jump event and Hunter clinching a gold medal in the T62 400m dash.

Months after this remarkable campaign, the duo appeared on Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin's 'Beyond the Records podcast,' where the paralympic athlete made his feelings known about watching his wife compete at the 2024 Summer Games. Lauding her performance and calling her "disciplined," he said:

"It's always harder watching somebody else compete but I can't lie like ever since going through last year, she's got so good that I like it. I don't really have to worry that bad and I know she's like so disciplined, she's so on her thing so I'm like we're gonna perform well. Then our momentum is just build like she would go compete, kill it and that would give me the confidence," said Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband. (45:55 onwards)

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently relocated to Kansas after the long jump athlete accepted the role of assistant coach for track and field at the University of Kansas.

