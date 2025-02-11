"Still a long way from racing" - Hunter Woodhall shares training update as he prepares for the 2025 season

American para-athlete Hunter Woodhall shared glimpses of his training sessions as he looks forward to prepare for the 2025 track and field season. Neither Woodhall nor his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall has featured in any events in this season so far.

Despite this, the couple has been seen in several training regimes as part of their preparations. Woodhall recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of his running session on his story.

In the picture, Woodhall can be seen in a grey t-shirt and black shorts as he sweats it out in his running session. He remarked further in his story:

"Still a long way from racing but feeling the best I ever have"

Screenshot of Woodhall's Instagram story feat his practice session (Image via: Woodhall's Instagram)

Hunter Woodhall had an impressive season in 2024 where he won the gold medal in the 400m T62 event at Paris Olympics. He also clinched two silver medals in the 100m T64 and 400m T62 races at the 2024 World Championships. He also competed in the Arkansas Twilight event in May where he clinched a second-position finish as part of the 4x400m relay team.

Hunter Woodhall opens up about watching his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall compete at the 2024 Olympics

Hunter Woodhall and Tara showcasing their Olympic and Paralympic medals during the iHeart Radio Festival in Nevada (Image via: Getty Images)

Hunter Woodhall recently shared his experience of watching his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics where the latter won the long jump gold medal for the United States. In a conversation during their time at Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin's "Beyond the Records Podcast", Wodhall revealed that he feels tenser while watching his wife compete.

Additionally, he also mentioned that since the last year or so, Davis-Woodhall has performed well in her events which gives him the confidence to perform better in his races.

He said (45:55 onwards):

"It's always harder watching somebody else compete but I can't lie like ever since going through last year, she's got so good that I like it. I don't really have to worry that bad and I know she's like so disciplined, she's so on her thing so I'm like we're gonna perform well. Then our momentum is just build like she would go compete, kill it and that would give me the confidence."

Davis-Woodhall recently announced that she is looking to skip the indoor tournaments for the 2024 season. The couple also announced their change in sponsorship partner recently as they bid goodbye to Lululemon.

